Trump Distracts With Absurd Truth Social Posting Spree

Donald Trump activated his trademark distraction mode on Wednesday as the crimes of the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein once again dominated headlines.

While the survivors of his former friend’s sexual abuse shared their harrowing stories with members of Congress, Trump was busy posting deranged memes and humblebrags on his Truth Social account.

The president cast a wide net of distraction by taking on a host of notable names including Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, actress Rosie O’Donnell, and even the old man in the much-discussed Cracker Barrel logo.

He even posted a video with his head added to the body of a pole vaulter.

Donald Trump in a pole vaulting meme. screen grab

Taking a brief break from his usual posting of Fox News clips that praise him and listing his accomplishments, from Social Security changes to his TikTok clout, Trump spent an entire hour on Wednesday sharing increasingly bizarre videos and memes with his 10 million followers.

He began by posting a doctored clip of his Democratic enemy Adam Schiff criticizing the president on Meet the Press, the video now giving him an elongated neck.

In one of the most random posts, the 79-year-old shared a cheap-looking video where his face had been edited onto the athletic body of a pole vaulter. The routine ended with the fake Trump pulling down the recent Cracker Barrel text-only logo to reveal the original logo underneath.

He is then joined by a figure with the head of Vice President JD Vance, the two carrying American flags like victorious athletes.

Trump is joined by JD Vance in bizarre meme. screen grab

But Trump wasn’t finished with Cracker Barrel. The restaurant chain became a MAGA target last month after a rebrand removed the old man reclining on a barrel in its logo, leaving only text. Trump even got personally involved in the campaign for the company to drop its new branding.

The president posted a video where he and the Cracker Barrel man start dancing to MAGA-approved disco band the Village People and their ’70s hit and gay-not-gay anthem “Y.M.C.A.” The song, which the band have called “Trump’s anthem,” was also used under a video with the text ‘Trump was right about everything’ as his nothing-to-see-here posting spree dragged on.

The Cracker Barrel man got in on the distraction. screen grab

There was also a fake video of Newsom wearing a Trump 2028 cap, over footage of him talking about being sent the merchandise by MAGA supporters. Another video showed Newsom’s head on the body of a squealing boxer, with Trump’s face on the punching bag.

Newsom’s press office X account hit back with a suitably unflattering photo of Trump.

Newsom’s press office even posted the doctored Trump 2028 cap footage, adding the caption “reduced to a reply guy … sad." They also had their own AI video, one of a Munchkin-sized Trump shaking hands with Newsom.

Also clapping back during Trump’s insult spree, comedian Rosie O’Donnell reposted the distorted image Trump shared of her on Wednesday in a post where he threatened to revoke her U.S. citizenship. She added the caption, “im the distraction - EPSTEIN SURVIVORS are the reckoning and your gold lamé throne is melting.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also featured in a strange video with his head on the body of a sumo wrestler and the theme from Chariots of Fire.

Most of the memes were made by Dilley Meme Team, who proudly call themselves “Trump’s Online War Machine.”

Trump posted a random Adam Schiff meme. screen grab

Trump went back to posting content from Stephen Miller and Jeanine Pirro, but still avoided the topic of Jeffrey Epstein on his social media.

It came as Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called on Trump to meet with victims of his former friends, Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.