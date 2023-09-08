CHEAT SHEET
It Appears Nobody Wants to Buy Ivana Trump’s Lavish NYC Townhouse
The Trump Estate is struggling to sell the late Ivana Trump’s New York City townhouse—cutting the selling price by $4 million after going nearly a year on the market without a buyer, the New York Post reported. The six-story building was the longtime residence of former President Donald Trump’s ex-wife, and the site of her death last year. The lavish property was initially listed at $26.5 million, but has since seen a 15% price drop. The proceeds of any eventual sale of the property are expected to be split between Ivana’s children: Eric, Ivanka and Donald Jr.