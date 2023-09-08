It Appears Nobody Wants to Buy Ivana Trump’s Lavish NYC Townhouse

CHEAT SHEET
    Ivana Trump, ex-wife of mogul Donald Trump, celebrates at a party with her dog to introduce her brand of wine to her society friends

    Tim Boxer/Getty Images

    The Trump Estate is struggling to sell the late Ivana Trump’s New York City townhouse—cutting the selling price by $4 million after going nearly a year on the market without a buyer, the New York Post reported. The six-story building was the longtime residence of former President Donald Trump’s ex-wife, and the site of her death last year. The lavish property was initially listed at $26.5 million, but has since seen a 15% price drop. The proceeds of any eventual sale of the property are expected to be split between Ivana’s children: Eric, Ivanka and Donald Jr.

