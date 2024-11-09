President-elect Donald Trump’s sweeping Election Day victory marked the hotly anticipated countdown until his return to the White House and his family’s return to the public eye—as they all joined him onstage in the wee hours of Wednesday morning to celebrate his win. But it appears not all of the Trump tribe will be making their way back to Washington, D.C.

On his list of “advisers” for his second term could be some new, old, and surprising faces.

Donald Trump Jr.

Out of Trump’s three sons, Don Jr., 46, seems to be the one most likely to follow in his dad’s footsteps—especially because he has his dad’s name to open doors for him. Don Jr. announced that he will be “heavily involved” in selecting his father’s cabinet positions. Although it is unclear whether he meant selecting staffers or actual cabinets, his power ranking is up either way—especially if the rumors are true about him having a new woman in his life, reported the Daily Mail.

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Don Jr.’s “mamacita” and fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, 55, might be down and out after Don Jr. seemed to be avoiding her Wednesday as they celebrated Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris—who also happens to be Guilfoyle’s nemesis. As Trump’s senior fundraiser, her awkward brand of MAGA mistress has failed to launch beyond becoming a few memes. Not to mention Guilfoyle seemed to get a major side-eye from Don Jr.’s daughter, Kai, one of his five kids. And if she truly hasn’t won her would-be stepdaughter over, it could be an uphill battle for her future as Mrs. Don Jr.

Kai Trump

Not only does Kai Trump have a killer golf swing, she is also leading the next generation of Trump. At the RNC this summer, she proved that she had the power humanize her “normal grandpa” Donald, which could be the secret weapon that keeps young and old voters choosing the Trump name for many more generations. God forbid.

Barron Trump

If the rumors are indeed true that Barron Trump, 18, has been masterminding his dad’s podcast appearances and interviews, his power ranking in the family will only rise with age. Add to that a business degree from New York University, and only the sky could be the limit for the young potential political prince. And he can always call Elon Musk to get himself above the clouds.

Melania Trump

Although Melania Trump, 54, did not make the recent “squad” photo posted by Kai, she has been turning up for more of Trump’s election pomp and circumstance. And if anything was learned from her recent Melania book, it’s that she too isn’t quite sure how to connect with Trump or his MAGA fanbase. As she prepares for a second round as America’s first lady, what power she does have will mostly be spent battling her nemesis: Christmas.

Tiffany Trump

Clawing her way up from rock bottom, Tiffany Trump got a bump in popularity when Trump seemed to accidentally announce her baby bump.

Lara Trump

Lara Trump has proved herself to be an effective agent of the Trump campaign team as co-chair of the RNC. She has been working with her “Dark MAGA” bff Scott Presler to get more Trump-leaning voters to the polls, and her efforts paid way off after Trump swept battleground state Pennsylvania. If anyone deserves a promotion, it’s her. And she sings! So there’s that.

Ivanka Trump

After using her skills as a failed businesswoman to serve as a senior “adviser” in Trump’s administration, Ivanka Trump decided to sit this presidency out with husband Jared Kushner. This absolutely reduces her potential impact on Trump HQ. However, with she and Jared taking up residence in Florida, not far from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, she is just a golf cart ride away.

Elon Musk

Sure, Elon Musk may not be Trump’s blood relative, but he’s practically family after using some of his billions to bankroll Trump’s presidency by literally giving away money to Republican voters. Will Trump’s grandkids call him Uncle Musk? Perhaps not just yet. Musk has proved that he can be a bit of a political wildcard, and the jury is still out on how he will fall in line with the rest of the family when they move in to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. However, Musk’s daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson has some thoughts on what he is like at home.

Eric Trump

(Yes, like his father has done on occasions, we forgot to mention something about Eric Trump.)