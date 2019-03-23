Trump Fixer Michael Cohen Gets Red Carpet Treatment Before Going to Prison
15 Minutes of Fame
Long-time lawyer and former first fixer Michael Cohen is living large before heading off to prison on May 6. The New York Post reports that Donald Trump’s former right-hand man is making the most of his last days of freedom before starting a three-year prison sentence at Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York. He was spotted dining at Polo Bar Friday evening, Saks Fifth Avenue’s new L’Avenue Saturday night and, according to the New York Post, at the Regency Bar & Grill on Tuesday. “Michael, in New York, is treated like … a celebrity,” said the friend. “People come up and hug him,” an unnamed friend told the paper. “New Yorkers see him as someone in a position to really take down this president. Is he a choirboy? No. Is he a piece of s–t? No. He’s a guy who got caught up in being Trump’s attorney.”