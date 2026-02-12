Trump Goon Loses It Over Cardi B’s Anti-ICE Message

MAGA has found its next celebrity to cancel.

Rapper Cardi B became the latest artist to slam Immigration and Customs Enforcement for their deadly operations throughout the U.S. on Wednesday, and MAGA is already melting down.

“So instead of letting it be just a couple of you here and there, I hope everyone’s inspired to join together as a community of artists and speak out against what is going on, and imma leave this and say ‘f--- ICE,” Cardi B said to cheers from the crowd while performing in Palm Springs, California.

Cardi B's comments have already upset MAGA. Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

“B---h , if ICE come in here, we gon jump they a - ses. B---h , I got some bear mace in the back. They ain’t takin my fans, b---h . Let’s go,” she added. The rapper’s concert kicked off the first night of her “Little Miss Drama” North American tour.

She then performed her hit song “I Like It,” which features Colombian artist J Balvin and Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny.

The outraged response from the MAGA sphere arrived soon after.

Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz called the rapper a “disgusting person” for her comments.

“Wow @iamcardib is now trying to incite violence against our ICE officers,” he claimed on X, in response to a video of Cardi B’s statements.

”Cardi B is very close to Jay-Z & @RocNation and was a key surrogate for Kamala Harris and the Democrats in 2024. What an absolutely disgusting person,” the post continued.

Jay-Z has been involved in selecting the Super Bowl halftime performer since 2019, in a long-term deal between his company Roc Nation and the NFL.

Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc

After his rant, Bruesewitz went on to repost two videos of MAGA’s favorite rapper and Cardi B’s long-time foe, Nicki Minaj. Minaj, who made appearances at Trump administration events and was a guest at Bruesewitz’s South Florida wedding earlier this month, and Cardi B have been feuding since 2017.

Other MAGA-aligned social media accounts also attacked Cardi B’s comments.

“Arrest her for threats against law enforcement!” one social media user said.

“I honestly think vocal rhetoric should be criminal,” another account proclaimed.

Others called for her deportation, even though Cardi B was born in the United States and has lived in the country for her entire life. On the contrary, former Vice President Kamala Harris’s revamped Headquarters account amplified the rapper’s message.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris's revamped HQ account shared Cardi B's tour message. Screenshot/Headquarters/X

The Bronx, New York-native rapper has Afro-Caribbean roots, and frequently incorporates Latin rhythms into her songs.

She has been outspoken for years against President Donald Trump and has voiced support for the last three Democratic presidential nominees.

Cardi B is the latest artist to denounce ICE. Lorne Thomson/Redferns

For weeks, MAGA has been lashing out at artists for voicing their displeasure with the Trump administration’s harsh immigration policies. Bruesewitz spent the day after his wedding on X, complaining that the “irrelevant” Grammy awards, where numerous artists spoke out against ICE.

MAGA was so furious with the NFL for choosing Bad Bunny, who has spoken out against ICE for many years, to perform at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show that the conservative organization Turning Point USA commissioned their own “All-American Halftime Show.”

Even with their own show, MAGA still melted down at Bad Bunny’s largely wholesome performance. The MAGA-friendly halftime show, featuring headlining performer Kid Rock, drew just one twentieth of the views that Bad Bunny’s real Super Bowl halftime performance, which had 135 million viewers, did.

Cardi B made a surprise appearance in Bad Bunny’s performance, although she herself did not perform.

Cardi B appeared alongside Bad Bunny at this year's Super Bowl. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc