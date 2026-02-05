Donald Trump’s adviser Alex Bruesewitz has lashed out at innocuous fashion critiques of his high-profile MAGA wedding.

Bruesewitz, who helped engineer Trump’s podcast and social media onslaught on his last election campaign, married former Miss Nevada Carolina Urrea at Trump National Doral Miami on Saturday.

The Cut, part of the New York Magazine, reviewed the outfits at both Bruesewitz’s nuptials and that of Trump goon Dan Scavino and bride Erin Elmore, which was held at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday.

Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz complains about coverage of his wedding. screen grab

Guests at Bruesewitz’s wedding included Donald Trump Jr., White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz and White House Communications Director Steven Cheung. Former boxer Mike Tyson also attended.

While President Trump could not attend, he sent a video message where he stated of his adviser, “There is no one tougher, smarter, sharper or knows more about politics.”

Alex Bruesewitz and Carolina Urrea attend the 2025 TIME100 Next Event at The Current at Chelsea Piers on October 30, 2025 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Kevin MazurGetty Images for TIME

In the article, titled “Welcome to MAGA Wedding Season,” journalist Olivia Craighead wrote, “The nuptials brought all of the top minds of the federal government (and Nicki Minaj) to South Florida, and basically no one was capable of turning a look.”

A testy Bruesewitz, 28, posted The Cut story on his X account on Wednesday with the caption “Apparently the New York Magazine is BLIND!”

He then shared photos of Craighead, saying she had “the audacity” to criticize what the female guests wore to his wedding, stating she is “not exactly a ‘look turner’ herself.” Bruesewitz then dismissed her as “FAKE NEWS!”

That gave license for Bruesewitz’s followers to fire off personal insults at Craighead in his replies.

The Cut article mentioned that Bruesewitz’s wedding had “legitimate star power” with the guest list including MAGA rapper Nicki Minaj and model Amber Rose.

Minaj has gone full-MAGA, and this year alone she has appeared on Katie Miller’s podcast, attended the Melania premiere and held Trump’s bruised hands with her talons while helping to launch his “Trump Accounts.”

The article said Minaj wore “a little sequined moment” and a “bronde” wig for the occasion, while Rose appeared to have left her “Louis Vuitton holographic sunglasses” on during the wedding ceremony.

MAGA rapper Nicki Minaj at Alex Bruesewitz's wedding. screen grab

The article also referenced another musical guest, rapper Sexyy Red, who “made the tasteful decision” to perform in a white bodysuit.

It appears the only photos available from the day were shared on social media, with Bruesewitz’s post thanking a list of “vendors and partners” who provided everything from food to fake tan.

He proudly shared the MAHA-friendly menu of “beef tallow French fries” and “seed oil-free buns!”

A huge thank you to the ultimate MAHA fast-food chain, @SteaknShake, for sponsoring our wedding's "late night bites"!



Our guests loved the beef tallow French fries, grass-fed burgers, and seed oil-free buns!



(Also Steak N Shake is matching contributions into @TrumpAccounts for… pic.twitter.com/kiiOHLHlyI — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) February 4, 2026

MAGA figures attending Scavino’s wedding last Sunday included Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr., U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Shivon Zilis, a venture capitalist. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Lara Trump and her large watch at the Scavino wedding. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The Cut said the theme for his wedding appeared to be “bad accessories.” That included Musk’s red scarf, which stayed on inside because “it was part of the look.”

The president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump officiated the wedding with an “enormous gold smart watch,” which Craighead labeled an “inexcusable offense, especially from someone who is going to be in all of your ceremony photos.”

The article also called out Noem’s cardigan, saying it looked like she had an accident with her dress and made an “emergency” stop at Zara.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem arrive at the wedding of Dan Scavino. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The harshest criticism came with the final line, which said the two MAGA weddings had hundreds of guests between them but “not a lick of taste to be seen anywhere.”

“If they’re going to run the country into the ground, the least they could do is look good while doing it,” Craighead noted.