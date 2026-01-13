Trump Goon Triggered by Anti-ICE Stars on Golden Globes Red Carpet

Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino has dismissed Hollywood stars paying tribute to Renée Good at the Golden Globes.

Celebrities including Hacks star Jean Smart, Mark Ruffalo from Task, Poker Face’s Natasha Lyonne and presenter Wanda Sykes all sported “Be Good” pins at Sunday’s award show, while Wicked: For Good’s Ariana Grande wore an “ICE OUT” pin. The pins referenced the 37-year-old U.S. citizen who was brutally killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week.

The #BeGood campaign, which also makes the “ICE OUT” pins, aims to honor Good and Keith Porter, who was shot and killed by an off-duty ICE officer in Northridge, Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve.

Actor Mark Ruffalo wears a pin reading "Be Good." MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Ariana Grande in an "ICE OUT" pin with Odessa A'zion at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026. Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Bovino was being interviewed by Fox News host Martha MacCallum on Monday when she raised the tributes to Good at the Golden Globes.

“Where are the pins for Jocelyn Nungaray, Mollie Tibbets, Kate Steinle, Officer [Ronil] Singh, and Ms [Rachel] Morin and all those other individuals that were killed, maimed and raped by illegal aliens?” Bovino asked, listing victims stretching back to 2015.

He avoided discussing Good’s brutal killing, where an ICE officer shot her during a confrontation with authorities on the way home from a school drop-off.

Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino (C) looks on as federal agents arrest a man on January 08, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

“And what about the angel moms?” Bovino added. “How about an angel mom pin? They never seem to talk about that and I’ve got a problem with that.”

Angel moms is a phrase Donald Trump has been using as far back as 2016 to label women who claim their children or loved ones were killed by undocumented immigrants.

Bovino has been the public face of Trump’s mass deportation campaign and answers directly to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Outside of the Golden Globes red carpet, Smart wore her “Be Good” pin when collecting her award for Best Female Actor for Hacks, while Sykes wore hers during her controversial introduction to the Best Performance in Stand‑Up Comedy on Television award.

Wanda Sykes wears her "Be Good" pin on stage at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Sykes explained her pin to Variety, stating, “Of course, this is for the mother who was murdered by an ICE agent, and it’s really sad. I know people are out marching and all today, and we need to speak up.”

“We need to be out there and shut this rogue government down, because it’s just awful what they’re doing to people,” she added.

Ruffalo used his red carpet interviews to steer the conversation towards slamming ICE and the Trump administration, which he had also done on his Instagram page ahead of the event.

“Renée Good was murdered in the streets of America, we literally have stormtroopers running around terrorizing,” Ruffalo told Entertainment Tonight in a passionate speech.

Actress Jean Smart wears a pin reading "Be Good", in tribute to Renee Good. ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

“As much as I love all this, I don’t know if I can pretend like this crazy stuff isn’t happening. We have a president who says the laws of the world don’t apply to him and we can rely on his morality, but he has no morality, so where does that lead us, where does that lead the world?”

However not all celebrities were on board with the anti-ICE pins.

Comedian Bill Maher told USA Today he was “just here for show business.”

“You know, it was a terrible thing that happened, and it shouldn’t have happened, and if they didn’t act like such thugs, it wouldn’t have happened. But I don’t need to wear a pin about it,” Maher said.