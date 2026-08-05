Trump Hit With Fresh Health Scrutiny on West Coast Trip

President Donald Trump’s health came under fresh scrutiny after his “very low energy” visit to the West Coast.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has long been a Democratic thorn in Trump’s side, seized an opportunity to raise questions about the 80-year-old president’s health following a quick visit to Los Angeles to help fundraise for the Republican National Committee.

“Trump’s visit to California was a total snoozer,” Newsom’s press office said in an X post Wednesday morning, attaching a 14-second clip of Trump taking questions from reporters on the tarmac.

“Very low energy. No speech. He could barely take a question on the tarmac,” Newsom’s office added.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office took a swipe at President Donald Trump after his California visit. Governor Newsom Press Office on X

The short clip showed Trump gingerly walking away from reporters as one of them brought up Max Miller, the embattled MAGA representative battling calls to drop out of the Ohio race amid troubling allegations of domestic violence and child abuse from his ex-wife.

Trump briefly turned back to face the media after hearing Miller’s name and shrugged.

“I hope he stays and works it out,” he said before walking off.

The president headed west on Tuesday for a Republican National Committee fundraising event at the Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes. He then made his way to Nevada to promote the administration’s tax relief initiatives in a rally at the Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa.

Just days before Trump arrived at his Southern California golf course, police arrested an armed man who was spotted walking the grounds of the Rancho Palos Verdes club with a 16-round magazine with ammunition in his pocket, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Marine One’s takeoff from the White House also sparked concern on Tuesday after the military helicopter carrying the president took flight even as commercial flights continued at a nearby airport, against safety protocols. The White House and the Federal Aviation Administration both said Trump was never in danger.

Trump has repeatedly faced questions about the true state of his health owing to his chronically bruised hands, swollen ankles, public bouts of drowsiness, and mental flubs.

But the White House has consistently maintained that the president is in good health—and clapped back at Newsom for bringing the subject back up.

“Gavin Newscum is the worst governor in America, and he also may be the dumbest. President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and other lunatics like Newscum intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said.