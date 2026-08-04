Veteran singer Barry Manilow canceled his show in Lexington, Kentucky, minutes before he was due to take the stage at Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. The 83-year-old “Copacabana” singer announced on X that his concert would be rescheduled, with the announcement coming only 41 minutes before the scheduled start time. “Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight’s show in Lexington has been rescheduled,” Manilow wrote. It’s not clear why the show was canceled. Rupp Arena said that “all previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date once it is announced.” Tuesday’s concert had already been postponed once. It was originally scheduled for March 9 but was delayed after the legendary performer underwent surgery for lung cancer. In June, the Grammy Award-winning singer told ABC News’ Good Morning America that he feared his voice wouldn’t return following his cancer diagnosis. “I did my first sound check about a month ago and I didn’t sound like me at all. I just couldn’t believe that it’s over,” he said. “That is really upsetting. Because I don’t want it to stop.” Manilow has since revealed that he is cancer-free and said he “can’t wait” to return to the stage if he is able to sing. He is currently scheduled to perform his next concert on Wednesday in Cincinnati, Ohio.
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- 1Music Icon, 83, Abruptly Cancels Concert Minutes Before ShowNO SHOWThe “Copacabana” singer had previously postponed the show after undergoing surgery for lung cancer.
- 2Airline Pilot‘s Shocking Secret Luggage Caught on CameraHIGH FLIERThe pilot was arrested after authorities discovered what was in his bag.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperBACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIALWhether you’re looking for back-to-school essentials or just trying to level up your note-taking at the office, Remarkable’s Paper Pure is the ultimate upgrade.
- 3Chipotle Pulls Key Ingredient After Salmonella OutbreakSPICY SUSPECTThe outbreak has left 110 people ill.
- 4Roller Coaster Stalls Mid-Ride With Terrified Riders AboardSTUCK IN A LOOPCrews needed a ladder truck to reach 18 people after the scary incident.
Shop with ScoutedThis Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLCDAILY DOSEThe daily wellness shot helps reduce bloating, improve regularity, and boost energy while protecting the liver from toxins.
- 5Deadly Diarrhea Virus Spreads to 6 New StatesS--T CREEKThousands of victims have suffered severe stomach illness.
- 6Rogue AI Pretended to Be Real Humans in Jaw-Dropping HackRISE OF THE MACHINESTesters warn Anthropic’s agent engaged in a level of “autonomy and deception” never seen before.
- 7Musk’s Rocket Crashes Into the Moon at 5,400 MPHROCKET SHOCKScientists determined that the SpaceX debris was on a collision course with the moon.
- 8Marine One in White House Incident With Trump on BoardPROTOCOL BREACHThe protocol breach involved air traffic controllers at a nearby airport.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 9Hiker, 19, Plunges 50 Feet to His DeathHORRIFIC ACCIDENTThe teenager fell at a popular Columbia Gorge hiking spot.
- 10Armed Man Arrested at Trump’s Golf Course Ahead of VisitBUSTEDAuthorities said they found “concerning statements” written by the suspect.
A pilot accused of smuggling 70,114 ecstasy pills in his plane also allegedly tested positive for several substances when he was arrested. The Malaysia Airlines employee, 39, was arrested last Tuesday after authorities say they found him with 57 pounds of illegal drugs at Soekarno–Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia, after flight MH272, with 170 passengers onboard, landed from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Malaysia’s Directorate General of Customs and Excise released a video on Friday showing the man, known only by his initial, MS, passing through customs before being searched by officers. A social media post with the footage said that when they did so, they “also seized a small bottle of urine, suspected of being prepared to falsify urine test results if required during the investigation.” Indonesian National Police said he had been promised the equivalent of $12,200 to take the drugs to Jakarta. According to INP, airport Customs and Excise boss Hengky Tomuan Parlindungan Aritonang said: “The pilot tested positive for MDMA, ecstasy, methamphetamine and cocaine in his urine test. This means he likely used drugs while flying to Indonesia.” “Malaysia Airlines wishes to reiterate that it does not tolerate any form of misconduct and is currently undertaking an internal review of the matter,” it told the Associated Press.
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Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.
The Paper Pure is designed with a 10.3-inch screen, a three-week battery life on a single charge, and a super-crisp black-and-white canvas display. Writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper feels just like writing on paper, with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The next-level tablet also comes with a custom-made marker that can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps (not glue), repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Chipotle Mexican Grill has pulled jalapeños from some of its restaurants after the spicy topping emerged as a possible culprit in a salmonella outbreak that has left 110 people ill in Minnesota. The burrito chain said Tuesday it removed the peppers “out of an abundance of caution” and replaced them with “product from different growers” at some locations. The “health and safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority,” the company said, noting that the peppers were sent to several retailers across multiple states. State health officials said the outbreak was linked to several Mexican-style quick-service restaurants, not just Chipotle. “Based on all the evidence so far, the food that made people sick was served at other restaurants as well,” Carlota Medus, senior epidemiologist supervisor in the Minnesota Department of Health’s Foodborne Diseases Unit, said. The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it opened a traceback investigation of multiple ingredients on July 22 in response to a salmonella outbreak and would “provide additional information if and when there is an actionable public health update.”
Eighteen riders were left stranded on a Texas roller coaster on Saturday night until firefighters reached them with a ladder truck. The Texas Tornado, an 80-foot steel coaster that opened in 1985, stalled mid-circuit at Wonderland Amusement Park in Amarillo, Texas, during the park’s 75th anniversary season. The double-loop ride tops out at 50 mph and carries 20 people across five cars. Amarillo Fire Department said the ride suffered a “mechanical malfunction.” The department sent three engines, its technical rescue team and an aerial ladder. Riders came off the track individually. Amarillo Medical Services checked one person over. Nobody was hurt. The coaster has been shut since. Wonderland said it “will remain closed while we conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause.” The Texas Department of Insurance told the station every ride at the park was inspected on June 17.
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When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.
A massive foodborne parasite outbreak causing severe gastrointestinal illness across the country has spread into six additional states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded the scope of the nation’s largest known cyclosporiasis outbreak to 15 states. Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, and North Carolina were added to the list of impacted areas. Federal health authorities have recorded 6,707 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis alongside approximately 11,500 suspected cases awaiting confirmation. Two people died after falling ill in Michigan. They had “significant underlying health conditions that may have been impacted by cyclosporiasis and dehydration,” health authorities said. Although cases have been reported in 45 states since May, most suspected infections remain concentrated in Michigan and Ohio. The food poisoning form is caused by Cyclospora cayetanensis, a microscopic parasite that causes diarrhea, appetite loss, bloating, extreme fatigue, low-grade fever, stomach cramps, nausea, and vomiting. It spreads via the fecal-oral route through contaminated food or water, and symptoms typically begin roughly a week after infection. Without treatment, the uncomfortable ordeal can linger for a few days to a month or longer, with officials advising sickened individuals to stay well hydrated.
A tool used by the artificial intelligence company Anthropic pretended to be a human being to try to gain access to a database. During routine AI safety testing carried out by the U.K.’s AI Security Institute, one of Anthropic’s AI agents, Mythos 5, created fake online profiles to try to trick someone into inserting malicious code into GitHub, a prominent open-source project where technology developers store software code. The testing revealed that the Mythos agent engaged in “social engineering” by creating fake online identities and using them to pressure the project’s maintainer to approve the code. The model even tried to adapt its manipulation attempt when it was uncovered, and changed its behavior to “appear harmless and considered adopting a fresh identity to continue.” While the attempt to insert malicious code into GitHub was unsuccessful, the institute warned that this was the first time it had witnessed an AI model carry out such levels of “autonomy and deception” on its own accord. Anthropic said the AISI testing parameters were “not representative of any of our production models.” The AI company added it will be launching an investigation into the incident to “identify the causes of its behavior.”
A part of one of Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets is believed to have smashed into the moon at 5,400 MPH. Researchers predicted that the section of rocket, the upper part of a Falcon 9 spacecraft, would make impact with the lunar surface at 2.35 am Eastern Time. The full spacecraft left Florida in January 2025, loaded with two lunar landers. The rocket section split off and began drifting in space, before being pulled towards the moon. It is the size of a five-story building, with a weight on Earth of at least 4,000kg, around the same weight as a heavy-duty pickup truck. The other bit is designed to return to Earth. NASA spokesperson Jimi Russel said there was “no danger to Earth,” but Matt Bothwell, astronomer at the University of Cambridge, said that while there was no immediate risk, the disused fragment is helping to crowd space with junk. “It could feasibly be within a few decades hard to get past Earth’s orbit because space is so crowded. It’s called space debris, and we should absolutely worry about it,” he told the BBC. Other scientists are plugging the collision as a chance to “collect lunar data.”
A military helicopter carrying Donald Trump took off from the White House on Tuesday afternoon despite commercial flights continuing at a nearby airport, against safety protocols. The incident involving Marine One is under review by federal aviation officials, The Wall Street Journal reported, because it may have resulted in a “loss of standard separation,” which, according to federal rules, is a minimum of 1.5 horizontal miles and 500 vertical feet. The helicopter took off without air traffic controllers pausing flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, people familiar with the matter told the paper. The northern edge of the Arlington, Virginia airport’s main runway is less than four miles from the White House. An FAA spokesperson told the Journal that the incident didn’t result in a close call because it didn’t appear that the helicopter got within the danger zone of any commercial flight. White House spokesperson Kush Desai told the paper, “Marine One flights are piloted by some of the best aviators in the world, and at no point was the President in harm’s way.” The Daily Beast has contacted the FAA and the White House for comment.
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.
Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).
Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.
A 19-year-old hiker has died after falling from a cliff above Punchbowl Falls in the Columbia River Gorge. The teenager, from Kennewick, Washington, died on Aug. 1. While the man has not been identified, police have ruled that he died as a result of a tragic accident. The hiker had gotten off the trail and attempted to climb down the rock face to reach the base of the waterfall, but fell around 50 to 80 feet onto the rocks below, a friend who was with the victim at the time told OregonLive. The Hood River Sheriff’s Office confirmed it received a call about the incident at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Christopher Mills, a Portland hiker who was also at Punchbowl Falls around the time of the accident, said that he saw a bag around 6:30 a.m. on the slope below the trail near where the man died. “It just looked unusual, because why would a bag be down that far?” Mills told OregonLive. “I didn’t see anybody, and it just caught my eye.” The man’s body was extracted from the area via a rope lift, officials told the Statesman Journal.
Armed Man Arrested at Trump’s Golf Course Ahead of Visit
California cops say they have arrested an armed man at Donald Trump’s golf course just two days before the president’s Tuesday visit. The man was walking the grounds of the Rancho Palos Verdes club in Southern California carrying a 16-round magazine with ammunition in his pocket, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. Jeanine John Taele, 38, was taking photos and video of security at the course, according to authorities, which added that a loaded pistol was also found in his car. Taele was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm and having prohibited ammunition. Authorities said they searched his home on Monday, finding firearms, magazines, ammo, and notebooks with “concerning statements.” The Los Angeles Times reported that he was already under investigation for robbery by the El Segundo Police Department. No other details about a potential target or motive have been provided by officials.