Star Says Being Replaced by Scarlett Johansson ‘Hurt’
The Odyssey actress Samantha Morton has opened up about how she was “hurt” by losing her role in the 2013 sci-fi romance film Her. “I have to say that it’s every director’s prerogative in regard to the final cut of the film,” she told the podcast Happy Sad Confused. “For any job, you’re never guaranteed to be in it in the end. But with that, I was surprised. A little sad would be an understatement.” Morton, 49, was initially cast as the voice of the AI operating system that Joaquin Phoenix’s character falls in love with. Scarlett Johansson was ultimately given the role, and the film went on to be nominated for five Oscars, including best picture, and won the Academy Award for best original screenplay. “Scarlett Johansson has a beautiful voice; she’s incredibly evocative,” said Morton, who is English. “I got it, but I was sad. It does hurt when you’re fired from something. What I would have wished for was another chance in a booth to do an American accent. But Scarlett Johansson—I mean, come on.”