‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Spins Into Box Office History
Spider-Man: Brand New Day has broken box office records in its debut weekend. The movie, starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker, alongside A-list co-stars Sadie Sink, Zendaya, and John Bernthal, has generated $360 million in domestic revenue, the highest-generating opening weekend in box office history. The movie has surpassed the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame, which generated a staggering $357 million, and joins the list of only two films to surpass $300 million in domestic revenue in a debut weekend. The new Spider-Man film trails Avengers: Endgame in global rankings with $932 million after just three days, when Avengers had $1.2 billion. “360 million thank-yous to all the filmmakers, actors, producers, and to my colleagues at Sony,” Tom Rothman, chairman of Sony Pictures, said following the news of the high-performing weekend. “Records are made to be broken, but we will take great pride in this one, for as long as we hold it.” The film, released Friday, also broke the record for largest preview haul with $72 million, and the biggest opening day with $169.8 million.