Former GOP Congresswoman Dies at 83

Scott Hylands, the star of the 1980s police drama Night Heat, has died at 83. Hylands’s son, Luke Hylands, said in a post on social media that Hylands died on July 29. “Myself and my family are still trying to process this horrible loss,” Luke wrote. Hylands had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2021. From 1985 to 1989, the Canadian actor played Detective Kevin “O.B.” O’Brien in all four seasons of the series—the first Canadian original drama to air simultaneously in the U.S. He appeared alongside Jeff Wincott, who played his younger partner Frank Giambone, and Allan Royal, who portrayed Tom Kirkwood—the newspaper columnist who chronicled the pair’s cases and narrated the series. The series, which aired during CBS’ late-night lineup, often drew higher ratings than Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show in some markets, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Following his run on Night Heat, Hylands appeared on shows such as NYPD Blue, The X-Files, and Stargate SG-1. In 2017, he appeared in the third season of Fargo as Ennis Stuccy, the stepfather of Department of Homeland Security agent Gloria Burgle, played by Carrie Coon. He is survived by his son Luke, his wife of 36 years, Veronica, and his daughter, Rebecca.
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- 1Star of Iconic ’80s Police Drama Dies at 83‘STILL TRYING TO PROCESS’The Canadian actor starred in a cop drama that rivaled Johnny Carson’s ‘Tonight Show’ in some markets.
- 2Former GOP Congresswoman Dies at 83CAPITOL FAREWELLThe longtime Texas lawmaker made history as the first Republican woman from the state elected to Congress.
Partner updateAD BY PMI U.S., US Businesses of Philip Morris InternationalWhat's Your Hot Take on the Future of American Education?AMERICA250The Daily Beast Podcast’s America250 series concludes this Friday with Jeffrey Sonnenfeld of the Yale School of Management.
- 3Tourist Flight Crashes En Route to Famous Site Killing 13SIGHTSEEING DISASTERThe plane reported a mechanical issue before losing radio contact, authorities said.
- 4Pop Star Taking a ‘Step Back’ After Intense Health ScrutinyTIMEOUTThe ‘Petal’ singer is wrapping up her tour before an extended hiatus.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 5Ohio Democrat Hospitalized After Hit-and-Run CrashSCARYKaptur and one other person were transported to a local hospital.
- 6Spider-Man Crushes Box Office in Second-Biggest OpeningSPIDEY SWEEPSThe movie is a welcome jolt for Marvel after recent films failed to meet box office expectations.
- 7At Least 5 Dead After Ferry Bursts Into FlamesINFERNO41 people are still missing.
- 8Aaron Rodgers Reveals Who Deserves Credit for Family ReunionFAMILY HUDDLEThe 42-year-old had been estranged from his family for nearly a decade.
Shop with ScoutedThis Chef-Loved Brand Just Launched a ‘Clean’ Cookware LinePAN APPEALFinally, non-toxic cookware that delivers Michelin-level performance—and doesn’t stick to your dinner.
- 9Artist’s ‘Don of Dung’ Trump Portrait Sells in One DayFINE ARTThe Canadian artist mixed horse manure and water to capture the president’s likeness.
- 10Rock Legend Trapped in ElevatorDO YA THINK I’M STUCK?He’s “gonna be alright.”
Former GOP Congresswoman Dies at 83
Former Republican congresswoman Kay Granger, a barrier-breaking Texan who spent nearly three decades in the U.S House of Representatives, has died at 83. Granger, who represented Texas’s 12th District for 28 years, was the first Republican woman elected to Congress from Texas and later became the first Republican woman to chair the influential House Appropriations Committee. Her death was announced by her son, J.D. Granger. House Speaker Mike Johnson paid tribute on X, writing that Granger “broke barriers for women in public service” and “was a dear friend who will be greatly missed.” Granger first entered Congress in 1996 after serving as Fort Worth’s first female mayor. During her time on Capitol Hill, she became a leading voice on federal spending and defense funding, including backing production of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. She retired after choosing not to seek re-election in 2024. Her office later revealed worsening health challenges had forced her to stop voting in Congress after July that year because travel to Washington had become “both difficult and unpredictable.” Granger was an early Republican critic of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential bid but later endorsed him in 2020 and voted with his legislative positions about 97 percent of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight.
America just turned 250—but we don’t look backward. We’re already thinking about the next 250 years of innovation. Want to share your thoughts about the country’s future and have a chance to be featured on The Daily Beast Podcast? Pull out your red-white-and-blue soapbox and share your thoughts, predictions, and questions here.
In a four-part series, Joanna Coles is sitting down with experts to discuss the future of America, exploring topics like manufacturing, sports, and technology. This series is produced in partnership with PMI U.S., US Businesses of Philip Morris International and its America250 initiative, a yearlong push to celebrate and accelerate American innovation and reinvention.
This week, Joanna is joined by Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, Senior Associate Dean for Leadership Studies at the Yale School of Management, to discuss the future of American education. From disruptive technological advancements like AI to ongoing policy debates and shifting societal expectations, education is being reshaped in real time, impacting the country’s next generation of leaders and citizens. What will this next chapter look like? Share a thought, prediction, or question for a chance to have Jeffrey respond on-air.
Your opinions fuel the conversation. Don’t miss your chance to weigh in—submit your thoughts here.
Thirteen people died after a flight carrying European tourists to see Peru’s Nazca Lines crashed outside the city of Nazca on Saturday. The city’s municipal government said a plane from the airline Aerodiana, which has offered flights to view the iconic geoglyphs for the last 14 years, took off from the nearby city of Ica. The Peruvian government said that the plane’s crew had reported a mechanical failure before it lost radio contact, according to CNN. Among those killed in the crash were seven Italian citizens between the ages of 18 and 54, two Germans aged 77 and 78, and two 52-year-old Spaniards, according to Peru’s Transportation Ministry. The agency said in an official report that the plane’s pilot, Américo Salazar, and co-pilot, Irenka Guanilo del Carpio, were also killed. The ministry ordered Aerodiana to suspend all flights “until investigations are completed to verify the company’s compliance with the applicable aviation regulations, procedures and operating requirements,” it said in a statement on Sunday. Peru’s Indigenous inhabitants etched the geoglyphs into the desert hundreds of years ago to create the famed Nazca Lines. The lines, which form images of animals, can only be fully observed from the sky or viewing towers.
Ariana Grande will finish her Eternal Sunshine world tour in London in September and then take a step back from the spotlight, her representative said Sunday. The move follows years of mounting speculation about Grande’s health that began as far back as the press tour for Wicked: Part One in 2024. Fans noted that Grande, 33, appeared to have lost some weight off her already petite frame. Concerns about Grande’s health has not let up since then. But after the music video for her latest release, ‘Petal,’ launched Friday, the speculation intensified, with people online posting screenshots from the video and making claims about Grande’s physical and mental health. Grande’s rep told People she has loved touring and “she looks forward to finishing the tour” on Sept. 1. “[She’s] ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.” The break means the Oscar-nominated Grammy winner will not be appearing alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey in a revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park With George next year in London.
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.
Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).
Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.
Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur, 80, has been hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash, her office reported. She was on her way to church when the car in which she was a passenger was struck. Police responded to the scene in Toledo at approximately 10:48 a.m. Kaptur and one other person were transported to a local hospital. “She is active, alert, and being treated for non-life threatening injuries,” Kaptur’s office said in a statement. An investigation into the accident is still ongoing. Kaptur is the fourth-longest serving member of the House at the moment. The veteran lawmaker is one of the more vulnerable House Democrats up for re-election in this year’s midterms. She will face off against Trump-endorsed Republican Derek Merrin, who lost to Kaptur in 2024 by less than 1 percentage point. The news prompted bipartisan support for Kaptur. Rep. Dave Taylor, an Ohio Republican, said in a post on X, “My thoughts are with @RepMarcyKaptur after hearing the news of this morning’s car crash in Toledo. Charity and I are wishing her a speedy recovery.”
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day had the second-biggest domestic opening weekend ever. The Sony blockbuster hauled in an estimated $355 million across North America, falling just shy of the $357.1 million debut of Avengers: Endgame, which narrowly held onto the all-time record. Worldwide, the latest Marvel adventure pulled in a staggering $927 million from 66 international markets, making it the second-largest global opening in history behind Endgame. The film also delivered Sony Pictures’ biggest opening weekend ever, shattering studio records on Thursday’s opening day. The movie, which stars Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo, is a welcome jolt for Marvel after several recent films failed to meet box office expectations. “To be truly honest, it feels fantastic,” Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman told The Hollywood Reporter. As for what worked, he says, “You’ve just got to make a really, really great film.”
A ferry carrying nearly 300 people caught fire near the coast of Java in Indonesia Sunday morning. Rescue crews have saved 225 of the 271 passengers and crew members aboard the Mutiara Sentosa 2 and recovered five bodies, leaving 41 people unaccounted for. The ferry was traveling from East Java to South Sulawesi when the blaze broke out between 6 and 7 a.m. Videos on social media show the Mutiara Sentosa 2 engulfed in smoke and passengers jumping from upper sections into the water, while traveling from East Java to South Sulawesi. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Rescue efforts were complicated by rough seas, forcing one inflatable rescue boat to turn back, while the Indonesian Navy dispatched a warship to assist. “The safety of passengers and crew is our top priority. We are continuously coordinating with all relevant parties to ensure that the evacuation process can proceed quickly, safely, and effectively,” Muhammad Masyhud of the Ministry of Transportation said.
Aaron Rodgers says his wife, Brittani, played a major role in the football star’s reconciliation with his family. “I’m happy to be reunited, and that part of my life is a really beautiful addition,” Rodgers said in an interview. “And I’ve got to give my wife a lot of credit for—not that she was pushing me, because she never was, but just the way that she loves and supports me.” Rodgers and Brittani got married in 2025 and have largely remained out of the public eye. “Having her by my side during this process has been really special,” he added. “And I missed those relationships. And there was reasons for it that don’t need to be talked about, but I’m thankful that that’s come all the way back around.” In July, the Steelers quarterback posted a slideshow to Instagram featuring photos of him with his mother, Darla, father, Ed, older brother, Luke, and his niece. He captioned the post: “another bonding week #fam.” The 42-year-old had been estranged from his family for nearly a decade.
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When it comes to cookware, few brands have earned as much credibility among professional chefs as Made In. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s top culinary talent, the premium cookware company has established itself as a staple in restaurant kitchens and home kitchens alike thanks to its professional-grade performance and heirloom-worthy construction. Whether it’s the brand’s award-winning Stainless Clad collection, its naturally seasoned Carbon Steel pans, or the convenient ceramic nonstick options, there’s a reason the brand has developed such a devoted following.
Now, Made In is making it even easier to shop its healthiest cooking essentials with the launch of a dedicated Clean Cooking collection. The lineup brings together the brand’s PFAS-tested and non-toxic cookware in one place, making it simple to upgrade your kitchen without sifting through dozens of products.
According to the brand, it’s the largest collection of independently tested clean cookware available, spanning everything from PTFE-free CeramiClad cookware and naturally seasoned Carbon Steel to Stainless Clad, Cast Iron, and Enameled Cast Iron pieces. Each collection has undergone third-party testing for PFAS, lead, cadmium, BPA, and other common contaminants.
Plus, unlike many “clean” cookware options that favor safety at the expense of performance, Made In’s pieces are still engineered with serious cooking in mind (regardless of your level). You can expect restaurant-quality heat distribution, durable materials built to last for years (if not decades), and thoughtful, chef-approved designs that make everyday cooking feel a little more elevated. Thanks to Made In, you no longer have to choose between avoiding toxic chemicals and a perfectly seared steak.
A portrait of President Donald Trump painted using a mixture of horse manure and water has sold on the first day it was exhibited. Vancouver Island artist Wendy Chartrand‘s painting ‘The Don of Dung’ was accepted to the Sooke Fine Arts Show, and sold for $1,800, almost immediately. Posting a picture of the painting on her Instagram account before the show, Chartrand said she was excited to have the piece accepted to the art show. “The medium is the message here. I’ve made the paint from horse s--t,” she wrote. Chartrand told CTV News that she had “no idea” who bought it, but would love to find out so she can thank them. She added that she was “amazed” at how quickly it sold. “It’s just good to laugh at stuff sometimes. You can’t do anything about it often, so you might as well laugh,” she said at the art show opening. The executive director of the art show stood by the inclusion of the piece. “The Sooke Fine Arts Show has celebrated artistic excellence for 40 years, and we’ve had many provocative pieces that reflected the social and political events of their time,” executive director Jen Hayward said.
If you ask veteran rocker Sir Rod Stewart about the day he got stuck in a small box at the Prada store in London, he might well reply, “I Don’t Want to Talk About It.” Stewart, 81, was enjoying some retail therapy last week, shopping for handbags and gladrags with his 20-year-old son Alastair and his girlfriend, when the elevator suddenly stopped between floors. The hot-and-bothered trio were eventually forced to use their phones to reach out to Prada—via Instagram, The Daily Mail reported. “Can somebody help us get out of here?” they pleaded. They were rescued, everyone was safe, and the man who has sold more than 100 million albums is “gonna be alright.” He wasn’t worried about “This Old Heart of Mine.” But it hasn’t been an entirely copasetic summer for Stewart. “The First Cut is the Deepest” singer was forced to pause a concert in Utah in June to breathe from an oxygen tank when he became dizzy during a performance. Earlier, he had rescheduled or canceled concerts in Nevada and California, citing health concerns. He was, however, well enough to fly to Boston to watch the World Cup soccer match between Scotland and Haiti, which annoyed his fans.