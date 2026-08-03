Star of Iconic ’80s Police Drama Dies at 83
Scott Hylands, the star of the 1980s police drama Night Heat, has died at 83. Hylands’s son, Luke Hylands, said in a post on social media that Hylands died on July 29. “Myself and my family are still trying to process this horrible loss,” Luke wrote. Hylands had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2021. From 1985 to 1989, the Canadian actor played Detective Kevin “O.B.” O’Brien in all four seasons of the series—the first Canadian original drama to air simultaneously in the U.S. He appeared alongside Jeff Wincott, who played his younger partner Frank Giambone, and Allan Royal, who portrayed Tom Kirkwood—the newspaper columnist who chronicled the pair’s cases and narrated the series. The series, which aired during CBS’ late-night lineup, often drew higher ratings than Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show in some markets, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Following his run on Night Heat, Hylands appeared on shows such as NYPD Blue, The X-Files, and Stargate SG-1. In 2017, he appeared in the third season of Fargo as Ennis Stuccy, the stepfather of Department of Homeland Security agent Gloria Burgle, played by Carrie Coon. He is survived by his son Luke, his wife of 36 years, Veronica, and his daughter, Rebecca.