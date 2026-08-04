Actress in ‘Spider-Man’ Blockbuster Dies at 82
Mary Rivera, who starred in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has died at the age of 82. The actress died on April 15 in Honolulu, Hawaii, according to her obituary. TMZ, who spoke to a family member, reported that Rivera suffered a stroke. Her family was warned her condition was extremely serious, and her life expectancy would be slim, even if she emerged from a coma. They made the difficult decision to remove Rivera from life support. In 2021’s No Way Home, Rivera played Ned Leeds’ grandmother and was referred to as “Ned’s Lola,” as `Lola’ means grandmother in Filipino. She is present in a key scene where former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are summoned to Ned’s home. It was her lone screen credit. The family member told TMZ that Rivera was extremely proud of appearing in the Marvel blockbuster, which made close to $2 billion at the box office. Her family encouraged her to audition for the role. The belated news of her death comes as the sequel to No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has just made box office history with an opening weekend of $360 million. Rivera is survived by her husband Alejandro, her children, 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.