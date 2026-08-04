Plane Narrowly Dodges Traffic in Highway Emergency Landing

A volcanic eruption has forced the evacuation of two villages in Guatemala. The Fuego volcano began shooting lava up to 1,000 feet above its crater on Monday. Fuego sits 22 miles from Guatemala City, the nation’s capital, and ranks among the country’s busiest peaks. An eruption in June 2018 killed hundreds and wiped the village of San Miguel Los Lotes off the map. Officials say that disaster touched as many as 1.7 million people. The mountain stirred at daybreak Monday and grew fiercer through the day, the country’s national emergency agency said. The state volcanology institute warned that “the eruption increases its explosiveness level,” with molten rock surging from the summit. Authorities have cleared the village of El Porvenir and neighboring Las Lajitas, moving roughly 250 people from about 50 households to a shelter in San Juan Alotenango. A nationwide orange alert, one rung below the top warning level, is now in force. Ash columns have risen close to 20,000 feet and are now falling on communities downwind. Another eruption on the 12,346-foot mountain sent over 500 people into shelters in June 2025.
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- 1Huge Volcano Eruption Triggers Emergency EvacuationsFIRE ON THE MOUNTAINLava fountains up to 1,000 feet tall have driven families from their homes.
- 2Plane Narrowly Dodges Traffic in Highway Emergency LandingCLOSE CALLThe failing aircraft headed straight onto a crowded interstate.
Partner updateAD BY PMI U.S., US Businesses of Philip Morris InternationalWhat's Your Hot Take on the Future of American Education?AMERICA250The Daily Beast Podcast’s America250 series concludes this Friday with Jeffrey Sonnenfeld of the Yale School of Management.
- 3Actress in ‘Spider-Man’ Blockbuster Dies at 82FAMILY MOURNINGMary Rivera’s sole film role was in a movie that made billions.
- 4‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Spins Into Box Office HistoryGREAT POWER, GREAT BOX OFFICEThe movie has generated more revenue in three days than most films in their lifetime.
Shop with ScoutedThis Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLCDAILY DOSEThe daily wellness shot helps reduce bloating, improve regularity, and boost energy while protecting the liver from toxins.
- 5Naked Man Arrested After Surviving Jump From Iconic BridgeRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTThe man’s motivation wasn’t immediately clear.
- 6Trumpy Rapper Charging Fans for Her Social Media ContentBANG BANGThe Grammy nominee was ranked as the richest female rapper in the world in 2024.
- 72 Dead After Firefighting Helicopters Collide MidairTERRIBLEThe crews were attempting to extinguish a wildfire near Athens.
- 860,000 People Forced to Evacuate as Homes Go Up in FlamesCOMPLETELY UNCONTAINEDFires are burning out of control in a 12.5-square-mile area of Washington state.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 9Cartel Boss Accused in Beauty Influencer’s Livestream MurderDOUBLE HITHe is also accused of arranging the killing of a mayor and father of two.
- 10Video Inside Seaplane Captures Terrifying Bahamas CrashSINKING FEELINGThere were eight passengers and two crew members on board when the aircraft crashed while trying to take off.
Plane Narrowly Dodges Traffic in Highway Emergency Landing
A flight instructor and student narrowly avoided tragedy when engine trouble forced them to make a desperate emergency landing on a busy highway. Minutes after taking off from Pensacola International Airport in Florida on Monday morning, the Piper PA-28 Cherokee suffered a critical malfunction, forcing the pilot onto Interstate 10, where he skillfully dodged traffic to touch down. “We do now have a burning oil smell in the cockpit. I don’t know if we’re going to make the airport. We are not making the airport, we’re going down on I-10,” the pilot warned air traffic control as the situation deteriorated. Trucker Eric Jordan captured video of the near-miss as the aircraft descended over his cab. “If I wouldn’t have seen that shadow over my truck and slowed down, he would have been in the side of the cab. As you saw in the video, it was a close call with the truck and the sign, but he landed; he kept it in control,” Jordan recalled. “Everyone was safe—he was a really good pilot, he was a good instructor, it was a miracle that he landed the thing with no problem,” Jordan added.
America just turned 250—but we don’t look backward. We’re already thinking about the next 250 years of innovation. Want to share your thoughts about the country’s future and have a chance to be featured on The Daily Beast Podcast? Pull out your red-white-and-blue soapbox and share your thoughts, predictions, and questions here.
In a four-part series, Joanna Coles is sitting down with experts to discuss the future of America, exploring topics like manufacturing, sports, and technology. This series is produced in partnership with PMI U.S., US Businesses of Philip Morris International and its America250 initiative, a yearlong push to celebrate and accelerate American innovation and reinvention.
This week, Joanna is joined by Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, Senior Associate Dean for Leadership Studies at the Yale School of Management, to discuss the future of American education. From disruptive technological advancements like AI to ongoing policy debates and shifting societal expectations, education is being reshaped in real time, impacting the country’s next generation of leaders and citizens. What will this next chapter look like? Share a thought, prediction, or question for a chance to have Jeffrey respond on-air.
Your opinions fuel the conversation. Don’t miss your chance to weigh in—submit your thoughts here.
Mary Rivera, who starred in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has died at the age of 82. The actress died on April 15 in Honolulu, Hawaii, according to her obituary. TMZ, who spoke to a family member, reported that Rivera suffered a stroke. Her family was warned her condition was extremely serious, and her life expectancy would be slim, even if she emerged from a coma. They made the difficult decision to remove Rivera from life support. In 2021’s No Way Home, Rivera played Ned Leeds’ grandmother and was referred to as “Ned’s Lola,” as `Lola’ means grandmother in Filipino. She is present in a key scene where former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are summoned to Ned’s home. It was her lone screen credit. The family member told TMZ that Rivera was extremely proud of appearing in the Marvel blockbuster, which made close to $2 billion at the box office. Her family encouraged her to audition for the role. The belated news of her death comes as the sequel to No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has just made box office history with an opening weekend of $360 million. Rivera is survived by her husband Alejandro, her children, 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day has broken box office records in its debut weekend. The movie, starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker, alongside A-list co-stars Sadie Sink, Zendaya, and John Bernthal, has generated $360 million in domestic revenue, the highest-generating opening weekend in box office history. The movie has surpassed the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame, which generated a staggering $357 million, and joins the list of only two films to surpass $300 million in domestic revenue in a debut weekend. The new Spider-Man film trails Avengers: Endgame in global rankings with $932 million after just three days, when Avengers had $1.2 billion. “360 million thank-yous to all the filmmakers, actors, producers, and to my colleagues at Sony,” Tom Rothman, chairman of Sony Pictures, said following the news of the high-performing weekend. “Records are made to be broken, but we will take great pride in this one, for as long as we hold it.” The film, released Friday, also broke the record for largest preview haul with $72 million, and the biggest opening day with $169.8 million.
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When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.
A 44-year-old man was arrested after climbing to the top of New York City’s Brooklyn Bridge, stripping off his clothes, and then plunging into the water hundreds of feet below. Galymzhan Abaildayev scaled the bridge’s north tower with a backpack on Sunday before displaying flags and then jumping into the East River. The bridge’s clearance is about 135 feet at its center, while its two main stone towers are about 270 feet tall. Abaildayev was rescued from the water by the New York Police Department’s harbor unit and taken to a local hospital in stable condition. He faces charges of reckless endangerment, graffiti, public lewdness, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct. It wasn’t immediately clear why he jumped or what was on the flags.
Rapper Nicki Minaj announced in a Friday X post that she will be charging fans to access exclusive content. “I finally did it,” Minaj wrote in her post. “You can now subscribe to my X account.” The Queens rapper described her subscription-only space as a place for people who want to do anything from “think deeper” and “look cute” to “cuss people out” and “levitate.” Many people criticized the “Billionaire Barbie” singer, who, while not being an actual billionaire, has a net worth of $150 million, for the new money grab. “Why are we begging for subscriptions on Twitter?” one user asked. “Here she goes begging for money again so she can pay for her legal disputes,” another wrote, referring to her alleged $275,000 debt for concert event production, as reported by TMZ. Minaj, 43, has branded herself as President Donald Trump’s “number one supporter,” even claiming that the hate she gets from supporting him “motivates [her] to want to support him more.” In 2024, the rapper was named the richest female rapper in the world.
A midair collision between two firefighting helicopters battling a wildfire in Greece killed two crew members and left two others alive, authorities said. The two who died, a Greek coordinator and a Danish pilot, were aboard the same helicopter. The two men in the other helicopter were both found alive. The crews were attempting to extinguish a fire on the border of the Attica and Boeotia regions of Greece, around 40 miles west of Athens. “The loss of the Greek coordinator and the Danish pilot while they were operating in the major fire at Porto Germeno fills us all with grief,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wrote in a social media post. “Sincere condolences to their families.” A total of 266 people were evacuated from the region over the weekend. Strong winds made it difficult for the more than 500 firefighters and nearly two dozen aircraft to control the blaze. Three other firefighters died last week in Greece while attempting to put out wildfires. “The fire risk remains very high,” Greece’s Chief Fire Officer Vasilios Vathrakoyannis said. “We are going through perhaps the most difficult days of the summer.”
About 60,000 people have been evacuated in eastern Washington state in response to wildfires tearing through the Spokane area. At least 600 homes, businesses, and other structures have been destroyed in and around the state’s second-largest city, filling the sky with smoke and haze. So far, nobody has been reported injured or unaccounted for, but officials warned it was still early in the response effort. Among the evacuees were patients at the U.S. Veterans Affairs hospital in Spokane. As of Monday, the fires were 0 percent contained, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. Firefighters hoped that cooler temperatures and lighter winds on Monday would help them get a handle on the blazes. Investigators have not yet determined how they started. About 525 square miles of grassland were also burning in western Idaho and eastern Oregon, while in central Utah, a massive blaze more than doubled in size over the weekend, reaching 57 square miles. The National Weather Service has issued air quality warnings across the Northwest.
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.
Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).
Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.
A Mexican cartel boss has been arrested and accused of ordering a hit on an influencer while she was live streaming. Prosecutors say that senior Jalisco New Generation Cartel member Ramón Ángel Álvarez Ayala, known as “El R1,” was behind the attack, as well as a hit on a mayor during Day of the Dead celebrations. On Thursday, a special forces operation was carried out in the state of Jalisco, which led to a member of Ayala’s security detail being killed. In her stream, TikToker Valeria Márquez, 23, was seen clutching a stuffed toy in a beauty salon in Zapopan, Jalisco, when she said a delivery had arrived for her. After she confirmed her name, she was shot twice. Federal security secretary Omar García Harfuch said she had been in a relationship with one of El R1’s sons, who, after making threats to her, had asked his father to arrange the hit. Both he and the gunman are still at large. The second killing took place in Uruapan, Michoacan, in November, when a teenager approached Carlos Manzo during celebrations and shot the father of two in the back. The teen was killed at the scene.
Dramatic video footage has emerged showing the inside of a seaplane full of American tourists just before it crashed in the Bahamas. The small Cessna 208B seaplane was attempting to take off on Saturday morning when it ran into boat traffic at the Caribbean island. The pilot then turned to look for a safe route out when the plane started pulling left while taxing. Despite the pilot’s attempts to correct course, the seaplane ended up slamming into a dock. Another video showed the Cessna plane on its side with one wing in the water, before eventually sinking. None of the eight tourists on board or its two crew members were injured in the incident near a resort in North Bimini. “All of a sudden the dock started getting closer and closer, and one of the people in the plane behind me said, ‘Where are you going?’ And then it just was ‘boom,’ and it hit,” passenger Jeanne O’Brien told ABC News’ Good Morning America. Tropic Ocean Airways, the operator of the Cessna seaplane, confirmed it is cooperating with authorities after the “mishap” on the water.