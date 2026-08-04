Huge Volcano Eruption Triggers Emergency Evacuations
A volcanic eruption has forced the evacuation of two villages in Guatemala. The Fuego volcano began shooting lava up to 1,000 feet above its crater on Monday. Fuego sits 22 miles from Guatemala City, the nation’s capital, and ranks among the country’s busiest peaks. An eruption in June 2018 killed hundreds and wiped the village of San Miguel Los Lotes off the map. Officials say that disaster touched as many as 1.7 million people. The mountain stirred at daybreak Monday and grew fiercer through the day, the country’s national emergency agency said. The state volcanology institute warned that “the eruption increases its explosiveness level,” with molten rock surging from the summit. Authorities have cleared the village of El Porvenir and neighboring Las Lajitas, moving roughly 250 people from about 50 households to a shelter in San Juan Alotenango. A nationwide orange alert, one rung below the top warning level, is now in force. Ash columns have risen close to 20,000 feet and are now falling on communities downwind. Another eruption on the 12,346-foot mountain sent over 500 people into shelters in June 2025.