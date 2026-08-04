Country Changes Its Name Overnight

Kelly Osbourne appeared to call out her ex, Sid Wilson, in a series of messages shared with her four million Instagram followers. “Wake the f–k up and take some responsibility,” the television personality began in a since-deleted Instagram story Monday. “I will not take your s–t anymore! I’m done.” The messages come after Wilson, with whom Osbourne shares a three-year-old son, Sidney, was reportedly kicked out of his heavy metal band, Slipknot, after 28 years. The band was founded in 1995 with nine original members, including Wilson, 49. “Also while I’m at it can I have my dogs back and all my possessions,” Osbourne, 41, continued in her post. “Oh yeah and maybe some child support?” TMZ reported that Wilson was booted from the band Friday by other members for poor behavior. Osbourne and Wilson began dating in 2022 and had their son in November of that year. They engaged in 2025 but called off the wedding in March. Wilson’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.
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- 1Kelly Osbourne Unloads on Ex After He’s Kicked Out of BandAIRING IT ALL OUTThe daughter of the late Ozzy Osbourne demanded child support in a heated posting spree.
- 2Man Used Live Civil War Explosive as Paperweight for YearsHOT POTATOThe heavy object, kept on a desk for years, turned out to be an artillery shell.
Shop with ScoutedThis Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLCDAILY DOSEThe daily wellness shot helps reduce bloating, improve regularity, and boost energy while protecting the liver from toxins.
- 3Wildfires Trigger WWII Explosives in Terrifying InfernoBLAST FROM THE PASTMore than 100 loud explosions were heard in a French village consumed by a blaze.
- 4Jelly Roll Makes Surprise Career Decision Amid Divorce DramaNO MORE ROLLIN’The country music star is stepping off the stage for up to two years.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 5Country Changes Its Name OvernightNAO WAY!The island state is one of the smallest nations in the world.
- 6Huge Volcano Eruption Triggers Emergency EvacuationsFIRE ON THE MOUNTAINLava fountains up to 1,000 feet tall have driven families from their homes.
- 7Man Abandoned as Newborn Finds Family After 65 YearsFINDING YOUR ROOTS“It was like finding a needle in a haystack,” David Stevenson said on finding his biological family.
- 8Convicted Killer Arrested for Arson Over Horror WildfireCOPS CLOSE INThe man suspected of sparking the devastating blaze has a prior conviction for manslaughter.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperBACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIALWhether you’re looking for back-to-school essentials or just trying to level up your note-taking at the office, Remarkable’s Paper Pure is the ultimate upgrade.
- 9Plane Narrowly Dodges Traffic in Highway Emergency LandingCLOSE CALLThe failing aircraft headed straight onto a crowded interstate.
- 10Actress in ‘Spider-Man’ Blockbuster Dies at 82FAMILY MOURNINGMary Rivera’s sole film role was in a movie that made billions.
A Texas man discovered that the unusual object he had been using as an office paperweight for years was actually a live Civil War artillery shell. Texas native Steve Martin received the artifact from his son, who found it while on a fishing trip. Martin kept the heavy object on his desk, where it became a conversation starter for curious co-workers. “Everybody that comes in there wants to pick it up and look at it and handle it. We all thought, ‘Well, it’s some kind of dummy bomb,’” Martin told KABB’s Destany Fuller. When a truck driver with a military background came into Miller’s office, he recognized that the artifact looked like a live military bomb. Martin contacted the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office, which dispatched a bomb squad. Explosive disposal experts determined the object was an active Civil War-era artillery shell. “All this time, I’d had that antique bomb there that potentially could have exploded,” Martin told KENS 5’s Zack Briggs. The 20-pound shell was designed for use in a Parrott rifle during the mid-1800s. Authorities transported it to a military training site in San Antonio, where it was safely detonated. Martin said he had hoped to preserve the historic artifact but now plans to be much more cautious about the objects he keeps on display. “If somebody hands you something,” he joked, “it might be a hot potato.”
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When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.
Devastating wildfires that have torn through the South of France have been exacerbated by exploding undiscovered World War II munitions. More than 100 loud explosions were heard around the village of Le Porge as a massive blaze ripped through the area following multiple heatwaves in France. Local authorities now believe that the fires may have spread further after the heat ignited munitions such as mortar shells and anti-tank shells that had been in the ground for decades. Le Porge Mayor Martial Zaninetti described the explosions heard on the second night of the wildfires as “the sound of war.” Speaking to local media, Zaninetti added: “There were ammunition depots buried in the land within our municipality, but we didn’t know it, and they exploded.” The shells are believed to be of both French and German origin. More than 180 houses in the area were destroyed by the wildfire, with some areas still closed off. The wildfire that engulfed Le Porg has burned through more than 104,000 acres since it broke out last week. Hundreds of thousands of people across France and Spain have also been evicted from their homes.
Country superstar Jelly Roll is stepping off the stage, revealing to fans that he plans to pause touring for up to two years following his divorce. Speaking during a concert performance, the singer announced that his final scheduled show will mark his last live performance for “a year or two” as he takes time to heal, according to Country Now. Jelly Roll—whose real name is Jason DeFord—thanked fans for their unwavering support throughout his career but offered no specific details on what he needs to heal from. The decision arrives alongside a major personal upheaval. DeFord filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo, real name Alisa DeFord, in Tennessee after nearly 10 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The split was swiftly resolved with a one-time lump sum payment as part of the settlement. The breakup marks the end of a tumultuous relationship that included a brief 2018 split over infidelity. Addressing her decision to forgive him at the time, Bunnie Xo told People, “I did leave him, and we were split for about 30 days... But I just loved that man so much that I just really, truly believe that he deserved a second chance.”
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.
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Country Changes Its Name Overnight
Nauru is dead, long live the Republic of Naoero. The president of the Pacific island country, David Adeang, said the decision had been made to realign the name with the language of the people who lived there. In a previous statement, the government said that the name Nauru, which is the third smallest country in the world and has roughly 12,000 inhabitants, was only adopted to make it easier for foreigners to say. On Thursday, it said that the new shorthand will be Naoero, while its people will now be known as dei-Naoero. “This proposed change seeks to more faithfully honor our nation’s heritage, our language and our identity,” said Adeang. He added the move was not about politics, but rather “preserving the legacy of our ancestors and strengthening the future of our children.” In its statement, the government said that “the name Naoero has never been lost, but rather waiting to be fully embraced.” “It is already the identity of the people, is on the national coat of arms, and spoken in the community; and importantly is allowed by the Constitution.” Nauru became an independent country in 1968 and was previously administered by Australia.
A volcanic eruption has forced the evacuation of two villages in Guatemala. The Fuego volcano began shooting lava up to 1,000 feet above its crater on Monday. Fuego sits 22 miles from Guatemala City, the nation’s capital, and ranks among the country’s busiest peaks. An eruption in June 2018 killed hundreds and wiped the village of San Miguel Los Lotes off the map. Officials say that disaster touched as many as 1.7 million people. The mountain stirred at daybreak Monday and grew fiercer through the day, the country’s national emergency agency said. The state volcanology institute warned that “the eruption increases its explosiveness level,” with molten rock surging from the summit. Authorities have cleared the village of El Porvenir and neighboring Las Lajitas, moving roughly 250 people from about 50 households to a shelter in San Juan Alotenango. A nationwide orange alert, one rung below the top warning level, is now in force. Ash columns have risen close to 20,000 feet and are now falling on communities downwind. Another eruption on the 12,346-foot mountain sent over 500 people into shelters in June 2025.
A man abandoned as a newborn has reunited with his birth family after more than 65 years. David Stevenson, an Englishman who currently resides about 75 miles north of London, was found in December 1960, abandoned in a London apartment building, at just a few days old. “Growing up, I knew I was a foundling,” Stevenson, 65, said to BBC. “It wasn’t until I had children of my own that I started to think about where I had come from.” Despite efforts in the media and by local police to find the family of the newborn, there was limited information on the baby’s origin and reason for his abandonment. He was later adopted by the Stevenson family without a trace of a birth family. With the help of his wife, Julie, and the team of ITV’s hit series Long Lost Family, David was able to track down his birth mother: Petra, a Catholic woman from the Netherlands born in 1940. The team used DNA and genealogical research, along with an old police report obtained by Julie, to locate Petra. “I have nothing but sympathy for her,” Stevenson said about his mother. “It was difficult for girls in the 1950s and 60s to be unwed mothers. I think she did the best she could.” Petra died in 2010, but her son has been able to reconnect with her sister and cousins.
A convicted killer has been arrested on suspicion of deliberately igniting the largest of three catastrophic wildfires in Spokane County, Washington. Aaron Farinacci, 37, was booked into the county jail Monday on a first-degree arson charge over the Old Trails Fire. That blaze and two others have torched upward of 8,000 acres and wrecked roughly 700 buildings since Saturday. Up to 65,000 residents have fled. None of the fires are contained. Sheriff’s detectives and state fire investigators built the case on residents’ tips. A witness reported a man crouching in grass near where the fire started, Sheriff John Nowels told a news conference. Deputies stopped Farinacci half a mile away that day. He was carrying waterproof matches, plus a butane lighter. He was “detained, questioned and ultimately released,” Nowels said. Farinacci pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Arizona in 2012 after fatally shooting his father. The sheriff said nothing ties him to the Autumn Lane and Fairview fires.
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Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.
The Paper Pure is designed with a 10.3-inch screen, a three-week battery life on a single charge, and a super-crisp black-and-white canvas display. Writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper feels just like writing on paper, with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The next-level tablet also comes with a custom-made marker that can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps (not glue), repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
A flight instructor and student narrowly avoided tragedy when engine trouble forced them to make a desperate emergency landing on a busy highway. Minutes after taking off from Pensacola International Airport in Florida on Monday morning, the Piper PA-28 Cherokee suffered a critical malfunction, forcing the pilot onto Interstate 10, where he skillfully dodged traffic to touch down. “We do now have a burning oil smell in the cockpit. I don’t know if we’re going to make the airport. We are not making the airport, we’re going down on I-10,” the pilot warned air traffic control as the situation deteriorated. Trucker Eric Jordan captured video of the near-miss as the aircraft descended over his cab. “If I wouldn’t have seen that shadow over my truck and slowed down, he would have been in the side of the cab. As you saw in the video, it was a close call with the truck and the sign, but he landed; he kept it in control,” Jordan recalled. “Everyone was safe—he was a really good pilot, he was a good instructor, it was a miracle that he landed the thing with no problem,” Jordan added.
Mary Rivera, who starred in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has died at the age of 82. The actress died on April 15 in Honolulu, Hawaii, according to her obituary. TMZ, who spoke to a family member, reported that Rivera suffered a stroke. Her family was warned her condition was extremely serious, and her life expectancy would be slim, even if she emerged from a coma. They made the difficult decision to remove Rivera from life support. In 2021’s No Way Home, Rivera played Ned Leeds’ grandmother and was referred to as “Ned’s Lola,” as `Lola’ means grandmother in Filipino. She is present in a key scene where former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are summoned to Ned’s home. It was her lone screen credit. The family member told TMZ that Rivera was extremely proud of appearing in the Marvel blockbuster, which made close to $2 billion at the box office. Her family encouraged her to audition for the role. The belated news of her death comes as the sequel to No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has just made box office history with an opening weekend of $360 million. Rivera is survived by her husband Alejandro, her children, 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.