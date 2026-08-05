Marine One in White House Safety Incident With Trump on Board
A military helicopter carrying Donald Trump took off from the White House on Tuesday afternoon despite commercial flights continuing at a nearby airport, against safety protocols. The incident involving Marine One is under review by federal aviation officials, The Wall Street Journal reported, because it may have resulted in a “loss of standard separation,” which, according to federal rules, is a minimum of 1.5 horizontal miles and 500 vertical feet. The helicopter took off without air traffic controllers pausing flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, people familiar with the matter told the paper. The northern edge of the Arlington, Virginia airport’s main runway is less than four miles from the White House. An FAA spokesperson told the Journal that the incident didn’t result in a close call because it didn’t appear that the helicopter got within the danger zone of any commercial flight. White House spokesperson Kush Desai told the paper, “Marine One flights are piloted by some of the best aviators in the world, and at no point was the President in harm’s way.” The Daily Beast has contacted the FAA and the White House for comment.