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1

Hiker, 19, Plunges 50 Feet to His Death

HORRIFIC ACCIDENT
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 08.04.26 10:00PM EDT 
Punch Bowl Falls splashing in the middle of a lush forest in Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. Oregon, United States of America.
Punch Bowl Falls splashing in the middle of a lush forest in Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. Oregon, United States of America. Design Pics Editorial/Design Pics Editorial/Universal

A 19-year-old hiker has died after falling from a cliff above Punchbowl Falls in the Columbia River Gorge. The teenager, from Kennewick, Washington, died on Aug. 1. While the man has not been identified, police have ruled that he died as a result of a tragic accident. The hiker had gotten off the trail and attempted to climb down the rock face to reach the base of the waterfall, but fell around 50 to 80 feet onto the rocks below, a friend who was with the victim at the time told OregonLive. The Hood River Sheriff’s Office confirmed it received a call about the incident at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Christopher Mills, a Portland hiker who was also at Punchbowl Falls around the time of the accident, said that he saw a bag around 6:30 a.m. on the slope below the trail near where the man died. “It just looked unusual, because why would a bag be down that far?” Mills told OregonLive. “I didn’t see anybody, and it just caught my eye.” The man’s body was extracted from the area via a rope lift, officials told the Statesman Journal.

Read it at People

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2
Armed Man Arrested at Trump’s Golf Course Ahead of Visit
BUSTED
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 08.04.26 7:53PM EDT 
Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from the media after signing an executive order establishing the President's Military Spouse Commission to be chaired by Jennifer Rauchet, wife of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 3, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

California cops say they have arrested an armed man at Donald Trump’s golf course just two days before the president’s Tuesday visit. The man was walking the grounds of the Rancho Palos Verdes club in Southern California carrying a 16-round magazine with ammunition in his pocket, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. Jeanine John Taele, 38, was taking photos and video of security at the course, according to authorities, which added that a loaded pistol was also found in his car. Taele was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm and having prohibited ammunition. Authorities said they searched his home on Monday, finding firearms, magazines, ammo, and notebooks with “concerning statements.” The Los Angeles Times reported that he was already under investigation for robbery by the El Segundo Police Department. No other details about a potential target or motive have been provided by officials.

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The Rumors Are True: Lola’s Premium Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets Ever
COZY UP
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 07.16.26 3:07PM EDT 
Lola Blanket
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lola Blanket/Aleksandra Konopila/Getty.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.

Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.

Lola Original Faux-Fur Blanket
Shop At Lola Blanket$125+

Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).

Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.

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3
Star Says Being Replaced by Scarlett Johansson ‘Hurt’
OUCH
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.04.26 2:25PM EDT 
Samantha Morton at "The Odyssey" New York Premiere held at AMC Lincoln Square on July 14, 2026 in New York, New York.
Samantha Morton at "The Odyssey" New York Premiere held at AMC Lincoln Square on July 14, 2026 in New York, New York. Christopher Polk/Christopher Polk, Getty Images

The Odyssey actress Samantha Morton has opened up about how she was “hurt” by losing her role in the 2013 sci-fi romance film Her. “I have to say that it’s every director’s prerogative in regard to the final cut of the film,” she told the podcast Happy Sad Confused. “For any job, you’re never guaranteed to be in it in the end. But with that, I was surprised. A little sad would be an understatement.” Morton, 49, was initially cast as the voice of the AI operating system that Joaquin Phoenix’s character falls in love with. Scarlett Johansson was ultimately given the role, and the film went on to be nominated for five Oscars, including best picture, and won the Academy Award for best original screenplay. “Scarlett Johansson has a beautiful voice; she’s incredibly evocative,” said Morton, who is English. “I got it, but I was sad. It does hurt when you’re fired from something. What I would have wished for was another chance in a booth to do an American accent. But Scarlett Johansson—I mean, come on.”

Read it at The Independent

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4
Princess Eugenie Welcomes First Daughter
A ROYAL WELCOME
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.04.26 3:25PM EDT 
Princess Eugenie of York (R) and her husband Jack Brooksbank wave as they emerge from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on October 12, 2018 after their wedding ceremony.
Princess Eugenie of York (R) and her husband Jack Brooksbank wave as they emerge from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on October 12, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. STEVE PARSONS/Steve Parsons/AFP via Getty Images

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s daughter, Princess Eugenie, has announced the birth of her third child on Tuesday. “Jack and I are so excited to announce Baby Girl Brooksbank,” the princess wrote in her post. ”We are beyond in love with our girlie.” The 36-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, 40, who wed in October 2018, additionally share two sons: August Philip Hawke, 5, and Ernest George Ronnie, 3. The birth of their third child was also confirmed by a post on the official Instagram account of the Royal Family. “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6.20 pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal.” The daughter is 15th in line of succession for the throne, trailing her mother in 12th and her brothers in 13th and 14th, in order of their age. The birth announcement comes nearly a year after King Charles stripped Princess Eugenie’s parents, former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, of their royal honors and titles due to their alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Both have denied the allegations. The newborn’s name has not yet been announced.

Read it at People

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This Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLC
DAILY DOSE
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 08.03.26 10:17PM EDT 
Dose for Your Lliver
Dose For Your Liver.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.

In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.

Dose for Your Liver Daily Shot
See At Vitamin Shoppe

Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.

If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.

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5
Passengers Sent Flying Into Cabin Ceiling on Horror Flight
TURBULENT
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.04.26 2:41PM EDT 
An Air India Airbus A320 aircraft is seen on the tarmac at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.
An Air India Airbus A320 aircraft is seen on the tarmac at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. RAVEENDRAN/AFP via Getty Images

At least 12 people were injured after an Air India flight hit severe turbulence on Tuesday, sending passengers flying into the cabin ceiling. The Airbus A320, operating as Flight A12379, was traveling from Phuket, Thailand, to Delhi when it plummeted 300 feet mid-air about 90 minutes into the flight. Air India said the aircraft experienced a sudden change in altitude while flying before the crew regained control. The plane was carrying 134 people. Passengers who were not wearing seatbelts were thrown from their seats. Videos from inside the cabin showed cracks in the ceiling from the impact of passengers’ heads and a broken overhead bin. The flight landed safely at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 11 a.m. local time, where ambulances and emergency crews were waiting. Injured passengers and crew members were taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for treatment. One patient is believed to have suffered a spinal fracture, though the airline said no life-threatening injuries had been reported. The scare comes less than two months after Air India’s deadly Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash near Ahmedabad, which killed 260 people, including 19 on the ground. There was one sole survivor. A preliminary investigation found the aircraft’s engine fuel switches had been moved to the “cutoff” position shortly after takeoff, causing both engines to lose power. A complete investigation into the nature of the crash is still taking place.

Read it at Daily Mail

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6
Country Changes Its Name Overnight
NAO WAY!
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.04.26 10:29AM EDT 
The Government of the Republic of Naoero
The Government of the Republic of Naoero

Nauru is dead, long live the Republic of Naoero. The president of the Pacific island country, David Adeang, said the decision had been made to realign the name with the language of the people who lived there. In a previous statement, the government said that the name Nauru, which is the third smallest country in the world and has roughly 12,000 inhabitants, was only adopted to make it easier for foreigners to say. On Thursday, it said that the new shorthand will be Naoero, while its people will now be known as dei-Naoero. “This proposed change seeks to more faithfully honor our nation’s heritage, our language and our identity,” said Adeang. He added the move was not about politics, but rather “preserving the legacy of our ancestors and strengthening the future of our children.” In its statement, the government said that “the name Naoero has never been lost, but rather waiting to be fully embraced.” “It is already the identity of the people, is on the national coat of arms, and spoken in the community; and importantly is allowed by the Constitution.” Nauru became an independent country in 1968 and was previously administered by Australia.

Read it at Facebook

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7
Wildfires Trigger Buried WWII Explosives in Terrifying Inferno
BLAST FROM THE PAST
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 08.04.26 11:11AM EDT 
A woman inspects the debris of her parents' home after it was destroyed by a wildfire in Le Porge, Gironde department, France, August 3, 2026, as authorities authorized evacuees to return to the area.
Yves Herman/Reuters

Devastating wildfires that have torn through the South of France have been exacerbated by exploding undiscovered World War II munitions. More than 100 loud explosions were heard around the village of Le Porge as a massive blaze ripped through the area following multiple heatwaves in France. Local authorities now believe that the fires may have spread further after the heat ignited munitions such as mortar shells and anti-tank shells that had been in the ground for decades. Le Porge Mayor Martial Zaninetti described the explosions heard on the second night of the wildfires as “the sound of war.” Speaking to local media, Zaninetti added: “There were ammunition depots buried in the land within our municipality, but we didn’t know it, and they exploded.” The shells are believed to be of both French and German origin. More than 180 houses in the area were destroyed by the wildfire, with some areas still closed off. The wildfire that engulfed Le Porg has burned through more than 104,000 acres since it broke out last week. Hundreds of thousands of people across France and Spain have also been evicted from their homes.

Read it at BBC

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8
Jelly Roll Makes Surprise Career Decision Amid Divorce Drama
NO MORE ROLLIN’
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.04.26 10:32AM EDT 
Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll on February 26, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Country superstar Jelly Roll is stepping off the stage, revealing to fans that he plans to pause touring for up to two years following his divorce. Speaking during a concert performance, the singer announced that his final scheduled show will mark his last live performance for “a year or two” as he takes time to heal, according to Country Now. Jelly Roll—whose real name is Jason DeFord—thanked fans for their unwavering support throughout his career but offered no specific details on what he needs to heal from. The decision arrives alongside a major personal upheaval. DeFord filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo, real name Alisa DeFord, in Tennessee after nearly 10 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The split was swiftly resolved with a one-time lump sum payment as part of the settlement. The breakup marks the end of a tumultuous relationship that included a brief 2018 split over infidelity. Addressing her decision to forgive him at the time, Bunnie Xo told People, “I did leave him, and we were split for about 30 days... But I just loved that man so much that I just really, truly believe that he deserved a second chance.”

Read it at TMZ

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Take Notes Like a Pro With an Innovative Tablet That Feels Like Writing on Paper
BACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIAL
Scouted Staff
Published 07.20.26 4:02PM EDT 
The new reMarkable Paper Pure E-Tablet against a blue sky with clouds. There are notes on the tablet and notes above the tablet in the sky.
reMarkable

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.

The Paper Pure is designed with a 10.3-inch screen, a three-week battery life on a single charge, and a super-crisp black-and-white canvas display. Writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper feels just like writing on paper, with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.

Remarkable Paper Pure Paper Tablet
Buy At Remarkable

The next-level tablet also comes with a custom-made marker that can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps (not glue), repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.

Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.

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9
Huge Volcano Eruption Triggers Emergency Evacuations
FIRE ON THE MOUNTAIN
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 08.04.26 8:18AM EDT 
Published 08.04.26 8:17AM EDT 

A volcanic eruption has forced the evacuation of two villages in Guatemala. The Fuego volcano began shooting lava up to 1,000 feet above its crater on Monday. Fuego sits 22 miles from Guatemala City, the nation’s capital, and ranks among the country’s busiest peaks. An eruption in June 2018 killed hundreds and wiped the village of San Miguel Los Lotes off the map. Officials say that disaster touched as many as 1.7 million people. The mountain stirred at daybreak Monday and grew fiercer through the day, the country’s national emergency agency said. The state volcanology institute warned that “the eruption increases its explosiveness level,” with molten rock surging from the summit. Authorities have cleared the village of El Porvenir and neighboring Las Lajitas, moving roughly 250 people from about 50 households to a shelter in San Juan Alotenango. A nationwide orange alert, one rung below the top warning level, is now in force. Ash columns have risen close to 20,000 feet and are now falling on communities downwind. Another eruption on the 12,346-foot mountain sent over 500 people into shelters in June 2025.

Read it at BBC News

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10
Actress in ‘Spider-Man’ Blockbuster Dies at 82
FAMILY MOURNING
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 08.03.26 11:59PM EDT 
Mary Rivera in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Mary Rivera in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." (Sony Pictures)

Mary Rivera, who starred in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has died at the age of 82. The actress died on April 15 in Honolulu, Hawaii, according to her obituary. TMZ, who spoke to a family member, reported that Rivera suffered a stroke. Her family was warned her condition was extremely serious, and her life expectancy would be slim, even if she emerged from a coma. They made the difficult decision to remove Rivera from life support. In 2021’s No Way Home, Rivera played Ned Leeds’ grandmother and was referred to as “Ned’s Lola,” as `Lola’ means grandmother in Filipino. She is present in a key scene where former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are summoned to Ned’s home. It was her lone screen credit. The family member told TMZ that Rivera was extremely proud of appearing in the Marvel blockbuster, which made close to $2 billion at the box office. Her family encouraged her to audition for the role. The belated news of her death comes as the sequel to No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has just made box office history with an opening weekend of $360 million. Rivera is survived by her husband Alejandro, her children, 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Read it at TMZ

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