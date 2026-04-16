Trump Is Exposed Bending Key Policy to Benefit Himself

Donald Trump changed course on a key policy of his administration after being influenced by business pals at one of his Florida golf clubs.

Trump, 79, met with Mar-a-Lago staffers Bernd Lembcke and Peter Petrina in January, according to a new report in The Wall Street Journal. The men on Trump’s payroll told the president that the hospitality industry needed to hire more seasonal workers ahead of peak tourism periods in winter and spring.

On the final day of last year, the government signaled it would release only 35,000 additional H-2B visas for 2026, which was nearly half the number made available over the previous three years.

President Donald Trump uses seasonal workers at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Al Drago/Getty Images

The H-2B visa allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers for temporary jobs, usually in areas such as hospitality, construction or tourism.

Two weeks after that meeting in January, Trump’s administration changed direction and released the maximum number of additional H-2B visas, which is 64,716.

Trump has used the H-2B visa program to hire roles such as cooks, housekeepers and waiters at his properties, including his private resort Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. OCTAVIO JONES/AFP via Getty Images

“Fundamentally, it comes down to the fact that the president himself is a program user. Mar-a-Lago uses H-2Bs,” Tom Bortnyk, Senior Vice President of Development & General Counsel for másLabor, the nation’s largest provider of H-2A and H-2B services, told Bloomberg Law in February, after the decision was reversed.

“They’re not strangers to the H-2B programs.”

The Journal report also claimed that Trump had been lobbied by Republican Congressman Andy Harris to reverse the cut to extra H-2B visas. Harris’ voters in Maryland rely heavily on seasonal workers to pick crabs on the eastern shore.

Trump “took the lobbying campaign,” which also included input from industry leaders, seriously, sources told the publication. It resulted in the president instructing his advisers to restore the number of additional temporary visas.

The program is popular with industries that struggle to find enough Americans prepared to work for only a few months a year, such as landscapers, forestry, amusement, recreation, seafood processing and fisheries.

Trump receives the FIFA Peace Prize from FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw. Amber Searls/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seasonal industry lobbyists also leaned on their allies in Congress to reverse the decision on the additional H-2B visas this year ahead of looming key tourism events, including the FIFA World Cup and America’s 250th Anniversary celebrations.

“We were really doing everything we could to explain to the administration that 35,000—while we appreciated it—we needed the full 64,716,” Andrew Bray, vice president of government relations at the National Association of Landscape Professionals, told Bloomberg Law in February after the decision was reversed.

The publication also cited an industry lobbyist who said Trump officials were “testing the waters” with anti-immigration groups by releasing more seasonal visas.

Those groups have traditionally opposed the visas, believing they take jobs from American workers. The additional visas also seem at odds with Trump’s policy of mass deportation.

Stephen Miller, the White House’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and a vocal fan of ICE raids, is “skeptical” of the program and had attempted to limit the number of additional visas handed out during Trump’s first term as president, the Journal reported.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller looks on as President Donald Trump speaks to the press following US military actions in Venezuela, at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 3, 2026. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The White House told the Journal that the additional release of H-2B visas was actually a by-product of their ICE raids, as immigrants had their work authorization removed when their temporary legal status was revoked.

“The Trump Administration’s number one priority is protecting American jobs and wages, while adequately responding to the demands of President Trump’s rapidly growing economy,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told the publication.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.