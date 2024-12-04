Politics

Trump Is Getting a Special ‘Patriot of the Year’ Award From Fox News

NOBEL SCHMOBEL

The president-elect said he’s looking “greatly forward” to attending the prize ceremony.

Sean Craig
Sean Craig
Donald Trump will receive a “Patriot of the Year” award from Fox News at a ceremony on Long Island.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump will leave the sheltered confines of Mar-a-Lago on Thursday to be fêted by conservative Fox News as the network’s “Patriot of the Year.” Trump will travel to New York to attend a private gala on Long Island hosted by the network’s Sean Hannity, who along with other Fox News hosts played cheerleader to the Republican’s successful presidential campaign this year. The event was originally slated to be presented by Pete Hegseth, the network’s onetime host who is now Trump’s embattled pick for defense secretary—in recent days, he has been barraged with allegations of sexual assault and workplace misbehavior, which he denies. On his Truth Social platform, Trump said he looks “greatly forward” to the event: “I will be receiving the Fox Patriot of the Year Award — so nice! See you there.” He will join some not especially distinguished company: Last year, Fox awarded the cofounders of Moms for Liberty the “Most Valuable Patriot” prize. The advocacy group opposes schools teaching children about LGBTQ rights, race, and discrimination and was deemed a far-right extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center in 2021.

A Donald Trump post on Truth Social accepting Fox News's Patriot of the Year Award.
Truth Social
Sean Craig

Sean Craig

sean.craig@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
us newsNew SCOTUS Leak Reveals Who Didn’t Want Ethics Rules Enforced
Sean Craig
us newsCollege Football Shocker Outs Billionaire’s 47 Years-Younger Wife
Emell Derra Adolphus
politicsFox News Colleagues Go Public With Concerns About Pete Hegseth’s Drinking
Yasmeen Hamadeh
us news‘They’re Eating the Cats’: American Woman Jailed in Ohio
David Gardner
politicsTrump Nominee for DEA Drops Out After Right-Wing Outrage
Zachary Folk