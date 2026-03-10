Trump Issues Unhinged New Threat After Bragging War Is Won

President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with further assaults after claiming the war is “very complete, pretty much.”

In a furious Truth Social post on Monday evening, Trump, 79, lashed out at Iran after oil prices reached over $100 a barrel for the first time since 2022 as the war rages on.

Trump rages at Iran on Truth Social. screen grab

“If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far,” Trump ranted.

“Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!"

Trump claimed his threat was “a gift” from America to “China and all of those Nationals that heavily use the Hormuz Strait.”

“Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated,” Trump claimed.