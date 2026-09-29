Trump Just Wants to Go Home. Republicans Should Let Him

A hot mic caught poor old (80-year-old) Donald Trump saying plaintively, “I’d like to go home,” after a trophy ceremony for the 2026 Presidents Cup in Chicago over the weekend. And sure, we’ve all been there after a long day or, you know, presidential term.

Dorothy Gale needed Glinda the Good Witch, a pair of ruby slippers and three clicks of her heels to get there. All Donald Trump needs is Natalie Harp, a pair of chafing cankles and a Qatari luxury jet.

Donald Trump deboards the new Air Force One, a plane gifted by Qatar, in South Dakota, U.S., July 3, 2026. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

And Republicans—certainly the party’s candidates running in increasingly steep midterm races—are sure hoping that Trump gives those ankles three chub rubs, lands back in the White House, and stays there.

If he’s in that bunker deep under his new ballroom, even better.

Because every time Trump leaves the White House, he doesn’t just step onto the yellow brick road; he stomps all over the party’s messaging. He proves that there’s no man behind the curtain.

For months, Republicans had tried to make New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani the Wicked Witch of the East Coast, and the scary face of socialist excess. Then Trump visited Gracie Mansion and praised Mamdani to the hilt.

Speaking of red scares, the GOP has also been busy fear-mongering that Democrats are soft on communism. So what does Trump do? He offers China’s Xi Jinping a hero’s welcome, abandoning decades of diplomatic protocol to personally roll out a lavish red carpet for the authoritarian leader upon his arrival in the U.S. last week. This slavish, obsequious pageantry set the tone for a summit defined by Trump’s submissive posturing, which ultimately yielded embarrassingly little for American interests.

Trump winced in pain at the military bombers roaring overhead. Clearly, he longed for the hushed confines of the White House. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

(In exchange for the massive propaganda victory handed to Xi, the administration walked away with zero meaningful concessions on national security or technology and AI, settling instead for a minor, short-term trade extension that exposed the absolute vacuum of substance behind Trump’s shameless catering and cratering.)

But this isn’t just about a single state visit or golf weekend; it’s a much broader bursting of the Trump bubble. While he boasts about his granite helipad, everyday voters are left grappling with rising prices, energy strains from tech data centers, and the terrifying escalations of the Iran War.

The disconnect grows larger by the day, like the looming White House ballroom—a problem in and of itself. And it spotlights an administration retreating into its own vacuum while the country navigates a landscape of unfulfilled promises, worsening crises and blatantly flouted campaign promises.

It echoes Trump’s earlier boast this year that he loves inflation, while the numbers keep rising. And what is also rising is the blood pressure of endangered GOP candidates running for office.

The party is trapped in a political Gordian knot. According to Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman’s book Regime Change, Trump blindly believes the party can only succeed when he is directly on the ballot. That conviction aligns perfectly with reporting that Trump is actively nationalizing the midterms around himself. Rather than financing localized fights, Trump has pushed to use his massive MAGA Inc. super PAC war chest for “environmental lift” ads, essentially turning the congressional races into a referendum on his own personal record. It’s a broken record.

It’s a dynamic Democrats are watching with quiet glee. They have no problem with Trump out and about—the busier his calendar, the better.

Annabelle Gordon/Annabelle Gordon/Reuters