Without Anyone Asking, Trump Lauds the ‘Good’ Health of Kim Jong Un: ‘Never Underestimate Him!’
NO ATHLETE
In a week in which it was revealed President Donald Trump purposefully downplayed the deadly coronavirus pandemic, risking the health of every single person in America, he’s taken the time to assure everyone that Kim Jong Un is fit as a fiddle. In an entirely unprompted tweet posted Thursday morning, Trump wrote: “Kim Jong Un is in good health. Never underestimate him!” It’s impossible to say why Trump decided to praise the vigor of a foreign dictator—it’s been several months since rumors were swirling around that Kim was gravely ill or even dead. In Bob Woodward’s new book Rage, which disclosed Trump’s decision to tell Americans the virus was less serious than he had been told, the Watergate journalist also wrote about the president’s fondness for the North Korean leader to whom he sent “love letters.” Trump also said Kim “tells me everything,” and says he gave Trump a graphic account of how he had his own uncle killed.