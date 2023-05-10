CHEAT SHEET
Trump Lawyer’s Press Conference Derailed by Potty-Mouthed Hecklers
A press conference held by Donald Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, was derailed Tuesday by hecklers who repeatedly shouted, “You’re a fucking Neanderthal!” and “Fuck you, Tacopina!” The incident came just after the former president was found liable for sexual assault and defamation against the writer E. Jean Carroll in a civil trial. He was only able to answer a few questions before cutting his conference short, saying: “Ok, I’m going to go now. I have a fan that wants to talk to me over there, so I’m going to go address them.” As he leaves the press conference, the hecklers continue to follow Tacopina, shouting, “loser” and “Trump is a predator” at him.