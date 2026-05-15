Trump Leaves China and Instantly Starts Hyping Communist-Style Park

President Donald Trump, apparently dazzled by his visit to the People’s Republic of China, wasted no time in spouting communist ideas on his journey back to the U.S.

Barely an hour after Air Force One went nose up from Beijing, the president offered an update on his “National Garden of American heroes,” a park along the Potomac designed to celebrate great American figures.

“The National Garden of American Heroes will feature the MOST BEAUTIFUL collection of statues of AMERICAN HEROES, featuring our Illustrious Founding Fathers, Military Warriors, Religious Leaders, Civil Rights Champions, World Class Athletes, Artists, Entertainers, and MORE,” he declared in a Truth Social post on Friday morning.

Truth Social / Donald Trump

Clearly impressed by the Great Hall of the People and Tiananmen Square, keystone projects of the communist regime, in Beijing, Trump, or one of his lackeys, loaded up his social media site in mid-air to announce the news. “The people of America (and the World!) will come here to learn and be inspired by the ‘Greats,’” he said.

He then gave an idea of what statue might take pride of place in the new-look park. “This is a statue, now standing at Doral, that was commissioned by a large group of political supporters who just wanted a statue of yours truly,” he said, sharing a picture of a garish 22-foot replica of himself that has been erected at one of his golf courses in Florida.

“I very much appreciate their support, and all that they went through to get it done! They are very good people. Those playing the Blue Monster, at Doral, are absolutely in love with it. Congratulations to all involved. With time, it will become a Landmark! President DJT.”

It comes after Trump was brought to the beating heart of the communist regime in China. President Xi Jinping gave Trump, 79, a tour of the highly secretive Zhongnanhai leadership compound, which dates back to the 12th-century Jin Dynasty.

Donald Trump’s new statue at his golf club in Miami stands 22 feet tall, including its pedestal. Adam Schupak/Golfweek

Trump and Xi at the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, May 15. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Although the site, next to the Forbidden City, does not contain large public communist statues as in Chinese city squares, several traditional Chinese statues and sculptures, largely dating from its time as an imperial garden, take pride of place there.

While there, a dazzled Trump asked Xi if other foreign leaders were also received at the compound. “Ask the president… when other people came from other countries... presidents and prime ministers, does he bring them here?” he told a translator.

“Very rarely,” Xi responded. “At first, we usually didn’t hold diplomatic events here. Even after we started having some, it’s still extremely rare. For example, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has been here.”

Initially proposed by Trump in 2020, his version of Zhongnanhai is now bolstered by a $40 million budget funded through the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” passed in July 2025.

Trump, pictured outside the Great Hall of the People on May 14, was clearly impressed by the communist architecture of China's capital. China Pool/Getty Images

Speaking of his plans for the new garden, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “This magnificent exhibition of statues will be located in West Potomac Park, which we are transforming into one of the World’s most beautiful public spaces. Right now, it is a totally BARREN field of Prime Waterfront Real Estate along our Mighty Potomac River. When finished, West Potomac Park will be a World Class Masterpiece with elegant Landscaping, and adorned with Beautiful Statues, and be yet another one of my great projects to make Washington, D.C., the Safest and Most Beautiful Capital in the World.”

However, the park is not “totally BARREN” as Trump claims. It is home to several national landmarks, including the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Jefferson Memorial, the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial, the George Mason Memorial, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

After his post about the park, Trump plugged a book written by Fox News star Rachel Campos-Duffy. The book, “All American Patriotism: Celebrating 250 Years of America’s Greatness,” was dedicated to him.