Far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer has called for a fundraising boycott of the Republican Party until they decide to “address the threat of Islam in America.”

The Trump loyalist went on X to tell her 1.7 million followers and GOP mega donors to boycott giving money to political candidates and the GOP until “they take the threat of Islam seriously.”

Far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer calls for a fundraising boycott of the GOP. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

“The entire GOP is putting our national security at risk by not designating the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist org and by not cracking down on Islamic immigrants running for office in the U.S. while Muslim candidates receive foreign money to prop up their campaigns via pro-JIHAD super PACS,” Loomer wrote.

“If the GOP is willing to allow an Islamic caliphate to take place in our country, then they don’t deserve our money,” she said.

I am calling on all of my followers and every GOP mega donor to do a fundraising boycott of the Republican party until the GOP agrees to address the threat of Islam in America.



The entire GOP is putting our national security at risk by not designating the Muslim Brotherhood as… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 25, 2025

She ended her message by saying that “nothing will change till the GOP’s money is cut off,” then went on to assure her followers that she “will be calling every GOP megadonor I know and telling them this. And I know a lot of them.”

Minutes earlier, Loomer bashed Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for saying “Alhamdulillah,” praise be to God, in an X post congratulating Zohran Mamdani for his win over former New York governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor on Tuesday.

“Unacceptable for an American member of Congress to be saying Alhamdulillah! This is the US. Speak English. We do not say Alhamdulillah!” Loomer said.

Unacceptable for an American member of Congress to be saying Alhamdulillah!



This is the US. Speak English. We do not say Alhamdulillah!



Your Allah is not the God of non Muslim Americans and it has no place in Congress.



Allowing Muslims to hold office in the US will prove to be… https://t.co/zcY28BhkoT — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 25, 2025

She went on to directly call out House Speaker Mike Johnson for not taking action against what she referred to as the “threat of Islam” in the country.

“We have allowed for anti-American terrorist lovers to have political power in our country and over 2 million GOT AWAY illegal alien terrorists in the country. @SpeakerJohnson refuses to take action,” she wrote.

“Do not give the GOP another penny till they address the threat of Islam in America,” Loomer concluded.

She also most recently called out President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance for not addressing that “@ZohranKMamdani is funded by the Muslim Brotherhood via Islamic PACs.”

“When will we see the Trump admin designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization?” she asked.

When will we see the Trump admin designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization?@ZohranKMamdani is funded by the Muslim Brotherhood via Islamic PACs.



He is a subscriber of Twelver Shia Islam, the same form of Islam the Ayatollahs in Iran subscribe to.



You… pic.twitter.com/G2EXfDgNId — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 25, 2025

Loomer’s comments come three weeks after Senator Ted Cruz revealed that he would be introducing a “modernized version” of his 2015 Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act, which he has already reintroduced once in 2020 and again in 2021.

In the coming days, I will be circulating and re-introducing a modernized version of the Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act, which I have been pushing for my entire Senate career.



As I told the Free Beacon, the Muslim Brotherhood used the Biden administration to… — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 3, 2025

Shortly after his announcement, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) introduced the Muslim Brotherhood Is a Terrorist Organization Act, which would classify the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization.

Her decision was made a few days after Egyptian national Mohamed Sabry Soliman allegedly carried out a fiery terror attack in Colorado during a Jewish community event earlier this month.

Cruz and Mace have separately denounced the Muslim Brotherhood as a violent organization, with Cruz telling The Hill that it “uses political violence to achieve political ends and destabilize American allies, both within countries and across national boundaries.”

Rep. Nancy Mace introduced a bill that would classify the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

“The Muslim Brotherhood doesn’t just support terrorism, it inspires it,” Mace said. “President Trump was right when he said the Muslim Brotherhood is a threat to global security, and it’s long past time we call them what they are: terrorists.”

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the Muslim Brotherhood is an Egyptian Islamist organization with branches throughout the Arab world.

“The Brotherhood renounced violence in the 1970s and earned popular support by providing social services such as pharmacies, hospitals, and schools,” it stated on its website.