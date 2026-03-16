Trump Melts Down at Supreme Court Justices in Unhinged Truth Social Rampage

Donald Trump had a full-on meltdown against the Supreme Court after it ruled that many of the president’s sweeping tariffs were implemented illegally, even though the decision arrived weeks ago.

In a lengthy and unhinged Truth Social post, the 79-year-old said February’s decision by the nation’s highest court was the one that “mattered most to me” and suggested the ruling is why the U.S. has been in “such major decline.”

Donald Trump's social media meltdown went on for more than 1,600 words across multiple posts. Screengrab/Truth Social

In a 6–3 ruling, the Supreme Court decided that Trump could not impose his tariffs using a 1977 law designed to address national emergencies. After the embarrassing decision against him, Trump announced a new 10 percent global baseline tariff while citing Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the president to impose tariffs for 150 days.

In his raging Truth Social post, Trump blasted the liberal justices who voted to shut down his original tariff plans, as well as the three conservative justices who joined them: Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, whom Trump nominated to the bench during his first term, as well as Chief Justice John Roberts.

President Donald Trump last year imposed sweeping tariffs targeting goods imported to the U.S. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“The Democrats on the Court always ‘stick together,’ no matter how strong a case is put before them—There is rarely even a minor ‘waver,’” Trump wrote.

“But Republicans do not do this. They openly disrespect the Presidents who nominate them to the highest position in the Land, a Justice of the United States Supreme Court, and go out of their way, with bad and wrongful rulings and intentions, to prove how ‘honest,’ ‘independent,’ and ‘legitimate’ they are.

“Our Country was unnecessarily RANSACKED by the United States Supreme Court, which has become little more than a weaponized and unjust Political Organization. The sad thing is, they will only get worse!”

Justice Amy Coney Barrett (L) and Chief Justice John Roberts joined Neil Gorsuch in siding with liberal SCOTUS justices to vote down Donald Trump's tariffs. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump also moaned that the “inept and embarrassing” Supreme Court did not support the baseless claim that the 2020 election was “rigged” against him.

“All I can do, as President, is call them out for their bad behavior! This statement about the United States Supreme Court will cause me nothing but problems in the future, but I feel it is my obligation to speak the TRUTH,” he added.

The president continued his tirade by thanking the conservative SCOTUS justices who voted on his side in the tariff case. Screengrab/Truth Social

In a follow-up post, Trump lashed out at federal Judge James Boasberg after he ruled there is no evidence to support the Department of Justice’s probe into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Jerome Powell said the federal action against him must be viewed in the "broader context of the administration’s threats and ongoing pressure.” Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The judge ruled that the subpoenas issued to Powell by U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro’s office were intended to “harass and pressure” him into lowering interest rates as demanded by Trump.

“Boasberg has displayed open, flagrant, and extreme partisan bias and contempt against Republicans and the Trump Administration. To preserve the integrity of the Judiciary, he should be removed from all cases pertaining to us, and suffer serious disciplinary action, as should numerous other Corrupt Judges that, unfortunately, our Country has had to endure,” Trump wrote.

“He is exactly what Judges should not be! Boasberg would do better to focus on Justice and Fairness, not his own, and the Democrats’, Political Agenda, which has become LEGENDARY!”

Boasberg, who was appointed to the federal bench by former President Barack Obama, is a long-time nemesis of the president.

Trump had called for Boasberg to be impeached last year after the judge halted the administration’s attempts to quickly deport Venezuelan migrants that the administration had labeled gang members under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.