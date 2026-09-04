Trump Melts Down Over Fox Host’s Crushing Exit

President Donald Trump has entered the chat over the shock dismissal of Maria Bartiromo from his favorite network, Fox News.

Bartiromo, 58, was fired from the conservative network on Thursday after revelations that she told the White House about Fox’s internal instructions not to give airtime to Trump’s election conspiracies, according to Status.

The instructions related to Trump’s primetime address to the nation in July, in which he claimed that China had interfered in the 2020 presidential election.

The White House shares Trump's interview with Maria Bartiromo. Facebook

Bartiromo had been asked by Trump or a White House official about why the president’s claims were not covered by the network, at which point she admitted the call that had come from her bosses, Status reported.

The host even shared the text message detailing the network’s instructions with the White House.

Trump, 80, weighed in on the move with a passionate Truth Social post on Thursday, but did not address his role in her departure.

Donald Trump lends his support to Maria Bartiromo. Truth Social

“I can’t believe Maria Bartiromo is no longer going to have her great show(s) on FoxNews/Business. Three different shows, always number one,” he wrote.

“Maria is a total professional, and a true warrior. Her fans, of which there are many, will not be happy. God bless you, Maria! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Bartiromo has interviewed Trump multiple times on her various Fox shows, which the White House would breathlessly promote on its social media.

When asked about her sudden exit on Thursday, Vice President JD Vance was quizzed on whether Bartiromo could replace Karoline Leavitt as the next White House press secretary.

Maria Bartiromo during FOX Business Network's "Mornings with Maria" Paul Morigi/Getty Images

“I don’t know, man. Ahh, no, I don’t think so. You know, I just saw the news literally as I walked out here,” Vance said.

“I love Maria; I think she’s an amazing person, amazing talent,” he added.

He added, “Whatever she does, she’s gonna do great, and I wish her all the best. She’s a very, very dear friend.”

Bartiromo previously worked as a producer at CNN, before joining CNBC in 1993. She left the network in 2013 to join Fox, where she established her working relationship with Trump during his first administration.

Fox Business Network was quick to delete Bartiromo’s online bio, after previously releasing a short statement that read “We thank Maria for her work over the last 12½ years and wish her all the best on her next chapter.”

The webpage on foxbusiness.com that previously listed Bartiromo’s biographical details now shows a 404 notice.

She has yet to update her X profile to remove her multiple Fox shows from her biography.