Trump Moans That Kim Jong Un Is ‘Not Happy With the U.S.’
‘SUCH A SHAME!!!’
Donald Trump is apparently upset that his pal Kim Jong Un “feels threatened” by the U.S. and has pleaded the despot’s case on social media. Tensions between Washington and Pyongyang have been building in recent months as joint military drills between U.S. and South Korean forces have been met with saber-rattling and missile launches in North Korea, which has demanded an end to the exercises. “Kim Jung Un of North Korea, who I got to know and got along with very well during my years as President, is not happy with the U.S. and South Korea doing big training and air exercises together,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform late Tuesday. “He feels threatened.” Trump also complained that Seoul isn’t paying enough for the “extremely expensive and provocative drills.” “It’s really ridiculous,” Trump added. “We have 35,000 in jeopardy soldiers there, I had a deal for full payment to us, $Billions, and Biden gave it away. Such a shame!!!”