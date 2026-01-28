Trump-Obsessed Omar Attack Suspect’s Vile N-Word Rants Exposed

The man accused of spraying Rep. Ilhan Omar with a foul orange liquid spent the months leading up to the attack posting bigoted tirades and other vile content online.

Andy Kazmierczak, 55, was charged with third-degree assault after allegedly spraying the 43-year-old Minnesota congresswoman with a liquid reported to be apple cider vinegar at a town hall meeting in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

Kazmierczak was photographed lunging at Omar with a foul smelling orange liquid. OCTAVIO JONES/AFP via Getty Images

While President Donald Trump and MAGA supporters have baselessly tried to brush Kazmierczak off as a false flag actor employed by Omar to stage the attack, the Minnesota man’s social media history shows a deep allegiance to Trump and hatred toward Black people.

On Elon Musk’s platform, Kazmierczak spent months promoting white supremacist ideology and using anti-Black slurs, including regular use of the N-word.

In a December 2025 post made a month before the attack, he said, “Blacks are the old homo’s. Whites are the newly improved version.”

One of Kazmierczak's racist tirades on X. X / @andysright

Earlier in the year, he jumped into the replies of videos showing black people fighting. There, he called Black people “apes” and "untrained, evil beasts." He also joked that Black people should have more kids so that there would be more “black on black crime.”

“A whole generation lost. FREE STUFF and Violence. N**,” he wrote in a July 31 post.

Kazmierczak calls black people "untrained, evil beasts." X / @andysright

Kazmierczak made his love for Trump clear on Facebook, going so far as to make his profile picture a photograph of the president.

His neighbor, Brian Kelley, told the New York Post that Kazmierczak was a “pretty conservative guy” who “doesn’t like Omar.” He also said that Kazmierczak “doesn’t say much about stuff, but he’ll send articles and posts about different things.”

Kelley said that before the attack, Kazmierczak asked him to take care of his dog in case he didn’t return from the Omar town hall.

“I’m going to this Omar thing. I might get arrested,” Kelley recalled Kazmierczak saying.

Kelley revealed to the Post that Kazmierczak is “heavily medicated” after a car wreck that injured his spine and left him mostly immobile. He also said that Kazmierczak suffers from Parkinson’s Disease.

In September, Kazmierczak shared an image of Trump speaking at a Turning Point USA event. Andy Kazmierczak/ Facebook

Kazmierczak joined X in June 2025 under the name “@andysright” and used it exclusively to post racist tirades, repost conservative political content and criticize ICE protestors.

After ICE agent Jonathan Ross killed Good on Jan. 7, Kazmierczak inaccurately said only “one shot” was fired in the incident. Ross fired four shots in the incident, three of which hit Good.

Omar was calling for ICE to be abolished as Kazmierczak lunged at her on Tuesday. The incident came three days after Border Patrol officers shot and killed ICU nurse Alex Pretti.

Trump said on Tuesday that he hoped to “de-escalate” the situation in Minneapolis, where ICE protests have turned chaotic and violent as masked federal agents have detained children and assaulted protestors.

Kazmierczak was arrested by Minneapolis Police Department officers and booked into Hennepin County Jail. Hennepin County Jail

But mere hours after that comment, Trump began trashing Omar and her Somali heritage in his speech at an Iowa rally.

“She comes from a country that’s a disaster,” said Trump, 79. “It’s probably... it’s not even a country. It barely has a government, I don’t think it has. They’re good at one thing-pirates.”

After Omar was attacked, Trump said, “I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud. I really don’t think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her.”

Omar continued her speech after the assault. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Omar said she was okay after the attack and continued her town hall speech.

“Here is the reality people like this ugly man don’t understand—we are Minnesota Strong. We’ll stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us,” she said.