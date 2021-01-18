Trump Plans to Dole Out Over 100 Pardons in Dying Days of His Presidency, Says Report
MAKING IT RAIN
This is the week that the track will finally run out for Donald Trump’s ghost train of a presidency—but it seems he has a few surprises left in him. According to the Washington Post, the president has made plans to either pardon or commute the sentences of over 100 people in his final few days in office. The decisions will reportedly be announced Monday or Tuesday, before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Wednesday morning. The Post reports that Trump has met with his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his daughter Ivanka, to go over a long list of pardon requests. It’s still not clear if he intends to pardon his family or himself, though it’s reported that he’s still considering the possibility. The New York Times reported over the weekend that people close to Trump have been pocketing tens of thousands of dollars from people seeking pardons from the president.