Trump Plans to Win Nevada by Calling It ‘Disgraceful’
GRUMPY OLD MAN
Two days after telling a Las Vegas crowd that Nevada could “maybe someday” have its own ocean, Donald Trump has made clear he hopes to win over voters there by… trash-talking the whole state. In an interview with the Nevada Globe, the 2024 GOP hopeful was asked how he plans to win the state after losing there twice before. After insisting that he’d actually won those times, he launched into a tirade and called the whole state “disgraceful.” “We had a lawsuit that was so good and the judge didn’t want to see it. He didn’t even want to see it. We had a lawsuit that was, in my opinion, conclusive,” he complained, apparently referring to the 2020 lawsuit over mail-in ballots that was tossed by a federal judge. He went on to tear into his one-time ally, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, as “pathetic” and “weak,” calling him a “stiff” who “didn’t do the job.” In April, Laxalt threw his support behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential election.