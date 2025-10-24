Trump Raged at the Secret Service Over His Disastrous Dinner Stunt

President Donald Trump threw a hissy fit at the Secret Service after he was ambushed by protesters who called him “Hitler” during a Washington, D.C., dinner outing last month.

Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles were outraged after jeering protesters from Code Pink, a feminist activist group, got within a few feet of the president when he dined at Joe’s, a swanky seafood restaurant, on Sept. 9, according to Axios .

Trump had visited the venue to bolster his claim that D.C. had suddenly become safer since he deployed National Guard troops there in August.

Trump and cabinet members dined at Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab in September.

The incident highlights concerns about Trump’s security. In 2024, he survived an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a gunman’s bullet grazed Trump’s ear.

Trump rarely dines out in public, and Joe’s dinner was his first attempt as president. Trump’s team “had a tense talk” with Secret Service officials after the security lapse, and Trump was angry the protesters got so close, Axios reported.

It remains unclear how the protesters knew of Trump’s dining plans, and it’s something his team remains suspicious about, according to the publication.

The Daily Beast has contacted the U.S. Secret Service and the White House for comment.

Joe's as Trump and his allies arrived for dinner.

Code Pink’s D.C. organizer Olivia DiNucci told the Daily Beast the group “had a reservation, and got it pretty last-minute, and went in.” The protesters waved Palestinian flags and shouted, “Free D.C.! Free Palestine! Trump is the Hitler of our time!” and “Stop terrorizing communities all over the world!”

Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, Leavitt, and other officials were with Trump at the dinner.

A Secret Service spokesperson told Axios that “all restaurant guests were screened before the president’s arrival, including the protesters who had made a reservation to gain access.”

“The situation inside the restaurant was quickly resolved by Secret Service personnel who were actively engaged in ensuring the president’s safety, and the dinner continued without further incident,” the spokesperson added.