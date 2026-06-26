Trump Rages After His Filthy Bedroom Habits Are Leaked

President Donald Trump has been privately melting down after his disgusting late-night eating habits were exposed in a new book.

Among the string of humiliating details revealed in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump by The New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, sources tell Zeteo that the revelation that the 80-year-old president leaves huge amounts of trash in his bedroom because of all the snacks he eats is the one that has “absolutely infuriated” him.

Trump is so irate at his eating habits leaking that he implemented a media blackout to stop members of his administration from speaking to the press about the book.

“A nighttime snacker, the president would frequently leave an array of empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers, and ice cream cartons in the trash, or on the floor,” Haberman and Swan wrote. “The staff had to begin monitoring the trash after it was discovered he was sometimes throwing out White House sterling silver utensils.”

Zeteo says it is "difficult to overstate how much this book has genuinely triggered" the president. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

According to Zeteo’s First Draft newsletter, Trump has wrongly accused the bedroom-eating claims of being “libel” and said all the leaks are an invasion of his privacy.

“At other points, he’s vented to some confidants that ‘I don’t do that!’—to which some of them have sat there and thought to themselves: Uh… yeah, you do,” writes Zeteo’s Asawin Suebsaeng.

One senior Trump appointee also expressed concern to Suebsaeng that Trump’s eating habits, as well as the revelation that he demanded carpet be installed in his private White House bathroom, “Makes him look so f---ing gross.”

“The president sees everything, and he knows about the trash and bathroom sections, and thinks it’s complete bulls--t that it got published,” they said.

The book also confirms that Donald Trump and Melania do not sleep in the same bedroom together in the White House. Eric Lee/REUTERS

According to Regime Change, White House staff were also grossed out that the president chose the unhygienic option of installing carpet in his bathroom when he returned for a second term.

“The portion nearest the shower would often be soaked through; the staff was never quite sure why, but they worried about mold growing underneath,” Haberman and Swan wrote.

“The solution was to lay a small piece of the same carpet—never an actual bath mat—over the larger one.”

The book said that these pieces of carpet were “kept in rotation, swapped out, and dried” in order to keep the president happy.

“If you need to be told why a carpeted bathroom is disgusting, you are likely either a child or the most powerful person alive today,” Suebsaeng added.