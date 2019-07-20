CHEAT SHEET

    Trump Retweets British Islamophobe Katie Hopkins

    Anna Kaplan

    Leah Millis/Reuters

    President Trump retweeted British columnist Katie Hopkins on Saturday as she promoted the “send her back” chants that broke out during a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday. “New Campaign slogan for #2020? ‘Don’t love it? Leave it!’ Send her back is the new lock her up,” Hopkins said in the tweet. The retweet signifies Trump’s shift from his initial comments following the rally, when he said that he was “not happy” when he hears “a chant like that” on Thursday. However, the next day, he said that the crowd were “incredible people” and “incredible patriots.” This isn’t the first time that Trump has sided with Hopkins—he’s had a history of agreeing with the British Islamophobe. Hopkins starred on the U.K. Apprentice in 2007, before becoming a prominent troll.

