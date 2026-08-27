Trump Rocked by Blue Wave Warning as Support From Key Group Crumbles

President Donald Trump has been given a major midterm warning as a poll shows the GOP is cratering among female voters.

A survey by Christine Matthews, a pollster at Bellwether Research and Consulting, found that Democrats hold a whopping 18-point lead over Republicans (52 percent to 34 percent) in a generic congressional ballot among 1,291 female registered voters.

For comparison, in the 2018 midterm elections—where Democrats rode a Blue Wave by winning 40 congressional seats and regaining control of the House—women favored Democratic candidates by 18 points (58 percent to 40 percent).

Among the key Republican voting bloc of white women, the numbers are particularly dire. The poll shows Democrats winning 47 percent to 39 percent. During the 2024 elections, white women favored Republican House candidates over Democrats by 55 percent to 44 percent, and by 53 percent to 45 percent in 2022.

Donald Trump can usually rely on white women’s support in elections. Lindsay DeDario/Reuters

Other warning signs for Trump appeared in the polling results. The president’s approval rating among women is a dire 32 percent, with around 1 in 4 female voters who backed Trump in 2024 now having turned against the president.

The numbers have raised further alarm among Republicans. The GOP is widely expected to lose control of the House in November because of backlash to Trump’s presidency, combined with the party’s razor-thin majority in the lower chamber.

“I’ve been raising this inside our party for months,” Republican Florida Rep. Kat Cammack told Politico’s Playbook.

“Women are telling us their top concern is affordability, and they’re going to back whoever actually delivers on it.”

Like virtually all other voting blocs, women consider the economy and cost of living the most important issues facing the country.

Trump’s approval rating on the economy—usually considered one of his strengths—has plummeted during his second term as he has failed to control food prices and inflation, and sent gas prices soaring by starting a war with Iran.

“Female voters care about the same thing as male voters do,” Republican political strategist Erin Maguire told Playbook. “I think there’s a very good message to tell Republican women and to tell women writ large about the party.”

Matthews, whose firm conducted the survey between August 21 and 22, said she is “seeing sirens” for Trump in the midterms after looking at the numbers.

“Trump spins everything,” Matthews said. “The reflecting pool was the result of vandals. Whatever is wrong in the world is Biden’s fault. If gas is over $4 a gallon, and everyone knows the war in Iran and also tariffs, that’s Trump’s fault. And the grocery prices—and again, this is really grocery prices—are still high for people, and now Trump owns it.”