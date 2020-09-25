Trump Says He May Not Accept Election Results Because They’re Not ‘Honest’
‘WHOLE BIG SCAM’
President Donald Trump on Thursday doubled down on suggesting he may not recognize the results of the upcoming election even as the White House sought to offer reassurances that the results would be respected. Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump said, “You know, you have to be careful with the ballots. That’s a whole big scam … We want to make sure the election is honest, and I’m not sure that it can be with this whole situation. Millions of unsolicited ballots.” The commander in chief and his surrogates have repeatedly made claims of widespread mail-in voting fraud, for which experts say there is no evidence. On Wednesday, Trump sparked concerns by refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power and voicing a desire to “get rid of the ballots.”