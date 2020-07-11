Trump Says He’ll Sign Executive Order on DACA That Includes ‘Road to Citizenship’ Soon
President Donald Trump said in an interview Friday that he would soon sign an executive order on immigration that would include provisions allowing those under the Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrivals bill to become U.S. citizens. The president said, “I’m going to do a big executive order—I have the power to do it as president—and I’m going to make DACA a part of it...We’re going to have a road to citizenship.” The Supreme Court blocked Trump from ending DACA mid-June. A later statement from White House spokesman Judd Deere read, “As the president announced today, he is working on an executive order to establish a merit-based immigration system to further protect U.S. workers. Furthermore, the president has long said that he is willing to work with Congress on a legislative solution to DACA.” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) blasted Trump’s remarks on Twitter: “There is ZERO constitutional authority for a President to create a 'road to citizenship' by executive fiat.”