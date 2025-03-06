Politics

Trump Thanks Chief Supreme Court Justice on Hot Mic: ‘Won’t Forget It'

NOT EVEN HIDING IT

Roberts authored the immunity decision that helped Trump avoid Jan. 6-related trials last year.

