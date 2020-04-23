Trump to Nominate Fox News Regular Anthony Tata as Pentagon Policy Chief: Report
Trump defender and Fox News commentator Anthony Tata will likely be nominated by the White House as the next Pentagon policy chief, succeeding John Rood, whom the Trump administration forced out in February, if confirmed by the Senate, Politico reported Thursday. The retired Army brigadier general will reportedly be selected over the other contender, Douglas Macgregor—also a Fox News regular. Both Macgregor and Tata were reportedly interviewed by the president. “He’s more affable and has done a lot of different things since leaving active duty,” an administration official told Politico, referring to Tata. The former Army leader, who has consistently aligned himself with Trump on key issues such as immigration and border security, retired in 2008 after a probe found that he had extramarital affairs with “at least two” women, according to the News & Observer.