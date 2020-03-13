Trump ‘Very Concerned’ After Photo With Coronavirus-Hit Brazilian Official, Says Report
It is no surprise that self-declared “germaphobe” Donald Trump is actually very worried about contracting the novel coronavirus. A source close to the president told CNN that he is especially concerned about the Brazilian president’s secretary who tested positive after coming face-to-face with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. “He is very concerned about all the people he met who have it, including the Brazilian,” the unnamed source said. Fabio Wajngarten, the press secretary for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive on Thursday after meeting with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Mar-a-Lago last weekend. Bolsonaro is also being monitored for signs of contagion. Trump publicly insisted Thursday that he is “not concerned” about being exposed, and the White House has said there’s no need to test him for the disease that is sweeping the world.