Trump Voters Horrified by His Giant Cash Grab

Two people who voted for Donald Trump in 2024 have blasted the president for how much he has enriched himself while in office.

The two individuals were interviewed by MS Now’s Laura Barrón-López about their reaction to the revelation that Trump’s income soared by $2.2 billion in 2025, including more than $1.4 billion from his family’s cryptocurrency ventures.

Speaking at the sparsely attended Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., Barrón-López asked whether it is “appropriate” for the president to make so much money while in the White House.

“I actually don’t, no. I don’t think that’s appropriate,” one man, whose name was not given, replied. “If you’re in office, take your salary. Your investments are in the hands of third parties that you don’t have influence over.”

Donald Trump also enriched himself by millions last year through various court settlements. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

A woman standing next to him added, “I think you should just concentrate on being the president. I think he has enough money already.”

After playing the clip, Deadline: White House host Nicolle Wallace repeated the woman’s belief that Trump “has enough money already.”

“I do too, but those folks are people who voted for Donald Trump 18 months ago,” Wallace said.

Trump, who has an estimated net worth of more than $6 billion, made improving the economy and tackling the cost-of-living crisis two of his main 2024 campaign promises.

However, the 80-year-old president has only exacerbated the financial hardships facing millions of Americans during his second term because of policies such as his sweeping tariffs and the war in Iran, which sent gas prices soaring.

At the same time, a 927-page document released by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics revealed that Trump earned more than $2.2 billion last year from his various businesses and investments.

That includes more than $1.4 billion from his various cryptocurrency ventures, with digital assets overtaking real estate as the Trump family’s main source of income.

The president and his sons, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump, have all hugely benefited from their venture into cryptocurrency. Getty Images

Last year, Trump raked in more than $500 million from World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture he co-founded with his sons, as well as another $635 million from the sale of his $TRUMP meme coin.

Speaking to reporters as he showed off the new Air Force One plane gifted to him by the Qatari royal family, Trump defended how much he has enriched himself while in office and insisted he does not make his own investment decisions.

“You know why I’m profiting? Because the stock market’s going up. Everybody’s profiting,” Trump said.

“How’s your 401(k) doing? It’s up about 85 percent. Thank you, President Trump. So we’re all profiting,” he added. “I’m profiting because I have a lot of money and a lot of cash, and I give it to institutions [to invest on my behalf]. I don’t know if they know what they’re doing or not, but they buy a vast array of things.”