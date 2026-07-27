Trump’s Awkward Attempt to Stand Caught on Video

President Donald Trump’s “most beautiful aide” caught her 80-year-old boss in a vulnerable position.

As the president visited the General Motors Milford Proving Ground in Milford, Michigan, on Monday, a clip shared on X by his special assistant, Margo Martin, captured him awkwardly hunched over while signing a white Corvette.

The octogenarian’s knees were pointed inward while slightly bent as he rested his left hand on the car’s hood, his whole back arched over as he leaned forward.

The president appeared to pause for a moment to readjust his feet after coming away from signing the car, seeming to take extra care in regaining his balance.

Martin shared the video of Trump’s weird stance on X. Margo Martin/X

Trump's knees awkwardly buckled inward as he bent over to sign the car. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Reached for comment, White House spokesperson Kush Desai told the Daily Beast in a statement: “President Trump proudly signed a beautiful Made-in-USA Corvette with a level of strength and conviction that is matched only by his commitment to reviving the American auto industry. No president has done more for American autoworkers and automakers than President Trump.”

It’s not the first time Martin has documented her boss in an unflattering fashion.

Last month, the 31-year-old aide filmed Trump and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum as they walked through Lafayette Square “to view recent renovations,” but it received a fair amount of criticism.

“Look at that elderly shuffling moron he’s walking on wet bricks he’s gonna slip,” one person commented, noting the president’s geriatric gait.

Others called attention to the president’s sense of priorities amid his highly unpopular war with Iran that continues to ravage the world economy.

The president’s physical health has been a major concern throughout his second administration, thanks to his swollen cankles, his often-bruised hands, his public sleeping fits, and a laundry list of other ailments, which the Daily Beast has covered extensively.

The president celebrated his 80th birthday last month by hosting a UFC card at the White House, complete with the construction of a giant metal contraption to house the Octagon dubbed the “Claw.”

Trump’s appearance at the GM vehicle testing facility on Monday preceded a speech where he played the hits—ranting about transgender athletes, his war with Iran, and excessive self-aggrandizement, including saying he has “done more for you than your parents.”

Trump told attendees at his rally that America was entering its "Golden Age." Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“I’m not gonna knock your parents, but I have been better to you than your parents,” he told the crowd of his supporters.

However, the president got frustrated when one attendee heckled him by repeatedly shouting that he was a “pedophile protector,” referring to his administration’s handling of the Epstein files.

After initially ignoring the jeers and focusing on his “historic tariffs,” the president eventually lashed out and labeled him a “communist.”