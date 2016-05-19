Trump’s Business Booms During Primaries

CHEAT SHEET
Cash has been pouring into presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump’s businesses during the leadup to the presidential election, according to a Washington Post analysis of his financial records. Based on his federal disclosure forms, revenue has increased by nearly $190 million, with money coming from book royalties, branded merchandise, and golf courses. At his posh Florida resort Mar-a-Lago, revenue hit $30 million since the beginning of his campaign, nearly double the $16 million recorded in 2014. Even sales of the orange-hued demagogue’s bottled-water brand, Trump Ice, have jumped, to $413,000 from $280,000 in 2015.