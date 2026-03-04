Trump’s Club Cited by Health Inspectors for Rat and Insect Infestations

Health inspectors found rodents and insects at Donald Trump’s New York golf club.

The Westchester County Department of Health conducted its inspection of Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, New York, on Nov. 20, 2025.

Authorities issued five health code violations following the visit, which also found dirty surfaces, “poorly constructed” rooms in disrepair, and inadequate lighting and ventilation, according to state health data reviewed by NOTUS.

None of the violations was deemed “critical.”

Among the food-handling violations, inspectors recorded items left uncovered, mislabeled, and on the floor, as well as sneeze guards found to be absent or insufficient, and improperly stacked containers.

There were no rats on show for the promo pics on the Trump National Westchester Golf Club website. Trump National Westchester

Neither the club nor the Trump Organization, which owns and runs the property, responded to requests for comment from NOTUS.

This is not the first time a Trump golf property has run into trouble with health officials.

Last May, New Jersey inspectors flagged 18 violations at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey. With nine of them deemed critical, the venue was handed a score of 32 out of 100, the lowest in Somerset County, as Forbes first reported.

The five violations cited by health inspectors at the Trump National Westchester Golf Club. New York State Department of Health

Hours after that Forbes report appeared, an inspector returned to Bedminster and issued a revised score of 86—the lowest possible “B” grade.

David Schutzenhofer, the general manager of Trump National Bedminster, dismissed the original findings as a politically motivated attack. “Never before have we witnessed such visceral hostility from the health department,” he told NJBIZ.

Trump National Bedminster has also faced issues over its cleanliness. Trump National Bedminster

Trump’s enthusiasm for golf, and his golf clubs, is well documented—and controversial.

He once promised he would be too busy to play golf as president, and in 2016, he wrote on X of Barack Obama, “While our wonderful president was out playing golf all day, the TSA is falling apart, just like our government!”

Yet upon returning to the White House in January 2025, the president made 88 visits to golf clubs last year alone—roughly one in four of the days he has been back in office—at an estimated cost to taxpayers of $110 million, according to the Trump Golf Tracker. That figure does not account for December.

A golf coach once told the Daily Beast that the president's technique left something to be desired. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Westchester club has been in Trump’s portfolio since 1996, when he acquired what was then known as Briar Hall Golf and Country Club.

He had the 140-acre course and its 75,000-square-foot clubhouse rebuilt before a 2002 reopening, with the redesigned layout handled by architect Jim Fazio.

The club markets itself as a premier private venue 30 minutes from Midtown Manhattan.