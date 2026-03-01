Trump Brags to Golf Buddy About His War as Americans Die

The president called his old golfing buddy to boast about his war effort, which has already killed dozens of people, including three American soldiers.

Following the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran on Saturday, President Donald Trump called Squawk Box host Joe Kernen to share an update on the so-called Operation Epic Fury. Trump told the CNBC anchor in a phone interview on Sunday that the military operation in Iran is “moving along very well, very well — ahead of schedule.”

The president did not provide an exact timeline for ending the conflict, but he insisted that the developments were good. “Things are evolving in a very positive way right now, a very positive way,” he told Kernen.

Trump's only on-camera address to the American public so far was delivered in the early hours of Saturday morning. The president appeared sans tie and in a trucker hat for the historic remarks. US President Trump Via Truth Social/Anadolu via Getty Images

While the president’s assault on Iran, which was done without congressional approval, was divisive, Kernen reshared Trump ally and billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman’s endorsement of the military offensive. Ackman had praised Trump for “his ability and willingness to make bold and consequential decisions” for America’s future.

“No longer are we governed by the politics of the weak who have brought us close to the edge with their weakness and self-interested short-termism,” Ackman wrote Saturday. “God bless our nation, our military, and our president. Let’s all pray for our troops who risk their lives on behalf of all of us so we can look forward to a world where evil is eliminated and good prevails.”

Kernen has a long, documented relationship with Trump. In addition to sharing numerous X posts taking jabs at Democrats, Kernen uploaded an old photo of himself golfing with Trump in honor of the president’s birthday last year. The photo is signed by Trump, and bears the words “Joe — We are getting older!"

Kernen has worked for CNBC since 1991, and was a recurring guest on Trump’s TV show, The Apprentice in the early 2000s.

Operation Epic Fury, the U.S. name for the joint operation with Israel against Iran, has provoked outrage among Americans and people across the world. While many celebrated the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, others were concerned about the consequences of the U.S. and Israel’s attacks, including a rising death toll and the potential for an extended conflict.

Dozens of young girls were killed after Israel bombed their elementary school during the military operation. The U.S. has already had casualties as a result of the attacks, including the death of three soldiers.

Anti-Iranian regime protesters burn an image of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in January. Deadly protests erupted in the country against his regime. HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Trump casually suggested that Americans on Saturday would die as a result of military action in Iran, which even drew backlash from allies.

“The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties, that often happens in war,” he said in the early morning video posted to announce the attacks.

People cross a street as smoke rises from the site of a reported Iranian strike in Dubai on March 1. Iranian officials promised retaliation for the death of their Supreme Leader. FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

On Sunday, Pope Leo XIV shared a message of peace to X, condemning the attack on Iran and urging the end of military intervention.