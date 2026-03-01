Pope Trashes Trump’s War Mess as American Troops Die

Pope Leo XIV, who has spoken out against many of the president’s policies, released a scathing condemnation of the U.S. and Israel’s attack on Iran.

Trump did not receive approval from Congress to bomb Iran, yet he insisted that this operation would “continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary.” The pope posted a message for peace on X, urging global powers to turn down the temperature and return to diplomacy.

“I am following with deep concern what is happening in the Middle East and in Iran during this tumultuous time,” Pope Leo wrote.

“Stability and peace are not achieved through mutual threats, nor through the use of weapons, which sow destruction, suffering, and death, but only through reasonable, sincere, and responsible dialogue,” the pope continued.

The pontiff also warned of the mass casualties that may come as a result of the ongoing conflict in Iran. Operation Epic Fury, as the U.S. dubbed it, has already taken the lives of three U.S. service members. During the military offensive, an elementary school was hit, killing dozens of young girls, with a civilian death toll that has reached as high as 150 people.

Operation Epic Fury also killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which drew celebrations in some parts of the world and fears from others. While Khamenei is dead, other key figures in the government are still in power. Iran threatened to retaliate after the attacks, later targeting Qatar, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates, which all have U.S. military bases.

“I make a heartfelt appeal to all the parties involved to assume the moral responsibility of halting the spiral of violence before it becomes an unbridgeable chasm,” Pope Leo continued. “May diplomacy regain its proper role, and may the well-being of peoples, who yearn for peaceful existence founded on justice, be upheld. And let us continue to pray for peace.”

It’s a damning dig at the so-called “peace president,” who previously asked the pope to join his “Board of Peace.” The Vatican declined his invitation.

Pope Leo has criticized Trump’s reckless foreign policy in the last year, including his attack on Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro in January.

The pontiff called for the “overcoming of violence” and the “good of the Venezuelan people.” The pope has also condemned Trump’s ongoing attacks on immigrants, slamming ICE for refusing the religious rights of detained migrants.

The pope is skipping the U.S. during his travels this year, so American Catholics will have to wait for a visit from the Chicago-born pontiff. Ahead of the Lenten season, which began on Feb. 18, Pope Leo suggested that people abstain from hatred during the Catholic Church’s 40-day period of sacrifice.