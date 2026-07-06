Trump’s Deranged ‘Lewinsky Room’ Offer to World Leader Revealed

Donald Trump tried to foist tacky MAGA freebies onto an official delegation from Europe and told his visitors that their wives could sell them for thousands, according to a new report.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited the White House last year as part of a broader charm offensive by European leaders to convince Trump to support Ukraine in its defense against Russia.

The meeting, however, went off track when the president showed Merz and his entourage the so-called “Lewinsky Room.” Citing an unnamed official, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had told Merz he wanted to show him something.

President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had a heady time in the Oval, according to the report. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

He then ushered him to a small office off the Oval, which he claimed was the room where President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky carried out their affair in the 1990s.

Inside, the source said, were piles of red MAGA hats and other Trump memorabilia.

There were also boxes of Florsheim dress shoes, the Journal noted. The shoes are a favorite of Trump, who, in addition to wearing them himself, gifted them to several of his top Cabinet officials in the spring.

Images emerged of Secretary of State Marco Rubio wearing a pair from the Chicago-based brand that appeared to be far too big for him, his ankles sitting some distance in front of the shoes’ heels.

The president has a particular penchant for a $145 model of Oxfords, which is easily found in discount shoe stores.

Marco Rubio's ill-fitting dress shoes. The Daily Beast/Getty

In March, a female White House official told The Wall Street Journal, “All the boys have them.” A second joked, “It’s hysterical because everybody’s afraid not to wear them.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Trump’s Communications Director Steven Cheung, Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair, and speechwriter Ross Worthington were all recipients of a pair. There were pairs, too, for Fox News host Sean Hannity and GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham.

After Trump had shown off his secret room full of MAGA swag to the German chancellor, the Journal reports that Trump then said: “Just grab whatever you want.”

He then bragged to officials from the German delegation that their wives could sell the loot for “thousands of dollars.”

The same source said that during the meeting between the heads of U.S. and Germany, Merz had found Trump to be engaged and “normal.”

They said he asked questions and listened, but despite being clued in on some matters, he was reportedly not up to speed on the war in Ukraine, the Journal reported.

During Trump’s first term, in 2019, a book by former White House aide Cliff Sims called Team of Vipers was released.

Trump said their partners could sell the merch for "thousands." Kylie Cooper/Reuters

In it, he claimed that Trump had given many tours of the White House, and one of his favorite spots to show special guests was a door near the Resolute Desk, and he would say, “I’m told this is where Bill and Monica...”

The author said that five people had claimed to have been given such a tour, which included Trump “making facial expressions,” according to the Washington Post.