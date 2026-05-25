Trump’s Favorite Band Serenades Marco Rubio With Cringe Birthday Song

Secretary of State Marco Rubio enjoyed an early birthday treat in India, soundtracked by President Donald Trump’s favorite band.

Rubio, who turns 55 on Thursday, attended a preemptive celebration of the 250th anniversary of American Independence held by the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi on Sunday, with musical entertainment from 70s disco group the Village People.

The Secretary of State arrived in India on Saturday ahead of a meeting this week with members of the Indo-Pacific alliance.

In a video from the gala reception posted to social media on Sunday, the U.S. Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, can be seen inviting Rubio on stage as a few cries of “Marco, Marco, Marco” and faint applause could be heard from the audience.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the United States' 250th anniversary, at the Bharat Mandapam convention center, in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 24. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/via REUTERS

As “Happy Birthday Marco Rubio” flashed on the screen behind him, Rubio then had “Happy Birthday” sung to him by members of the Trump-endorsed disco band, NDTV reported. The Village People had performed a 45-minute set prior to Rubio’s arrival on stage, the band’s spokesperson told the Daily Beast.

After blowing out the candles on a four-tier birthday cake, Rubio stood to the side of the stage as the band prepared to launch into their 1978 hit “YMCA,” which Trump has regularly danced to at his rallies.

In video of the event posted by news agency ANI, Rubio joked he would not be able to sing on Sunday, “because my contract with Sony does not allow me to perform at unsanctioned events. But if you come to our 251st birthday, you never know.”

Sticking with his in-joke of having a deal with one of the world’s major record labels, Rubio said, “But for our 250, I just can’t do it contractually... all kidding aside, it’s an honor to be with all of you.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives on stage to speak at an event celebrating the United States' 250th anniversary, at the Bharat Mandapam convention center, in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 24, 2026. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/via REUTERS

Indian musical composer and record producer A. R. Rahman also performed at the event. He scored the music for the 2008 hit film Slumdog Millionaire.

In a Facebook post, the Village People said Sunday’s performance was their first in India in their career.

“Village People are not MAGA as the group does not support President Trump’s policies in any respect,” the spokesperson told the Daily Beast.

The U.S. President-elect Donald Trump dances onstage as the Village People perform during a rally the day before he is scheduled to be inaugurated for a second term, in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2025. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

The Village People are now fronted by original co-founder Victor Willis, 74, who left the band at their heyday in 1979, before rejoining in 2017.

In June 2020, Willis initially demanded that Trump not use “YMCA” (which he co-wrote) at his rallies. “I don’t endorse Trump,” Willis told the BBC in October of that year, but said he did not mind who listened to his music.

However, in January 2025, the Village People performed ahead of Trump’s second inauguration at Washington’s Capitol One Arena for the “Make America Great Again Victory Rally.” Trump danced next to the band, pumping his fist.

Rubio’s personal music tastes are less 70s camp disco and more 90s gangsta rap.

Earlier this month, Rubio quoted Californian rap crew Cypress Hill’s 1993 single “Insane in the Brain” while filling in for Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on a White House press briefing.

Rubio then quoted another rap pioneer when he told reporters Tehran was “facing real, catastrophic destruction to their economy.” Citing Ice Cube’s 1992 classic “Check Yo Self,” Rubio warned: “They should check themselves before they wreck themselves in the direction that they’re going.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio chats with U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in a roped off section. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/via REUTERS

The full lyrics of both songs contain a slew of profanities and are deemed explicit on Spotify. Rubio has previously identified himself as a fan of profane hip-hop and rap, particularly N.W.A., Tupac, and Eminem.

Trump, who also blew off attending his own son’s wedding this holiday weekend, called into the event.

“I love India... we’ve never been closer to India, and India can count on me 100 percent,” Trump said over speakerphone aired by Gor over the microphone. “Anything India wants they get, I’m a big, big fan of Prime Minster Modi.”

Trump also claimed of Rubio’s presence in India, “You have some big ones there,” saying he was “going down as the greatest Secretary of State in the history of the U.S.”